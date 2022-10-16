From Paras to Verka Sweet: Know brands that haven't hiked milk prices after rate surge by Amul, Mother Dairy

Amul, Mother Dairy hiked their milk prices by Rs 2 (File photo)

Popular dairy company Amul hiked the milk prices of several brands by Rs 2 on Saturday, as announced by the company. Soon after the rates were hiked by Amul, Mother Dairy also decided to hike the rates by Rs 2, causing tensions for the common man.

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation has hiked the price of its full cream milk by Rs 2 per litre to Rs 63 per litre from Rs 61 a litre earlier. The new rate is applicable in all states except Gujarat. This move was massively slammed by the opposition, who blamed the Centre for inflation.

Meanwhile, Mother Dairy ended up following the same precedent, hiking its milk prices for several brands by Rs 2. There has been an increase in price from Rs 61 to Rs 63 per litre for Mother Dairy's full-cream milk, and a rise from Rs 53 to Rs 55 per litre for cow's milk.

”The dairy industry has been experiencing a consistent surge in raw milk prices, which has increased by about Rs 3 per kg in the last two months alone, owing to a multi-fold increase in varied input costs,” a spokesperson for Mother Dairy said.

Owing to the recent inflation in milk prices across major brands, here are some of the milk brands that have not hiked their prices this time.

Paras Dairy

Verka Sweet

Saras milk

Nandini milk

Sagar Dairy

Sudha Dairy

Vijaya Milk

This is the third time this year that Amul decided to hike its milk prices for several brands, with the first two hikes taking place in March and August 2022. The hike in Amul prices has prompted several other dairies to increase their prices, leading to a nationwide inflation issue for milk supplies.

