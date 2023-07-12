From online gaming to eating in movie theatres, here's a list of things that got expensive and cheaper

Headlines

Aadit Palicha, Kaivalya Vohra: Firm on cusp of Rs 10699 crore net worth in 2 years, to raise Rs 1234 crore

After imitating Twitter, Meta now tries to copy Apple’s ‘fun’ feature

ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2023 likely today at icai.nic.in, know how to check

Remember Mamik Singh from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Ssshhhh Koi Hai; drug addiction ruined his promising career, now he...

Meet the Indian director whose all films are superhits, 2 are blockbusters, can you identify the legend?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Aadit Palicha, Kaivalya Vohra: Firm on cusp of Rs 10699 crore net worth in 2 years, to raise Rs 1234 crore

ICAI CA Foundation June Result 2023 likely today at icai.nic.in, know how to check

After imitating Twitter, Meta now tries to copy Apple’s ‘fun’ feature

7 healthy and tasty food options for cheat meals

Best monsoon getaways near Delhi

10 cheapest cars with sunroof in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth host intimate baby shower, actress' sister Tanushree Dutta attends

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Hardeep Singh Puri recounts benefits of PM ‘SVANidhi se Samriddhi’ scheme for street vendors

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan to host four Asia cup matches; remaining nine in Sri Lanka

DNA: A 'reality' test of Rahul Gandhi's visit to Manipur

Meet the Indian director whose all films are superhits, 2 are blockbusters, can you identify the legend?

Remember Mamik Singh from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Ssshhhh Koi Hai; drug addiction ruined his promising career, now he...

Sidharth Malhotra calls wife Kiara Advani his ‘most prized treasure’, shares his biggest learning after marriage

HomeBusiness

india

From online gaming to eating in movie theatres, here's a list of things that got expensive and cheaper

The GST Council had a meeting on Tuesday and made some significant decisions. Check what got expensive and what got cheaper.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 02:54 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The 50th meeting of the GST Council concluded on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presiding over the proceedings. Prior to the meeting, there were numerous speculations about which goods would become more affordable and which ones would become more expensive. Many decisions were made during the meeting, aligning with the expectations expressed by experts. Among these decisions was the increase in the GST rate for casinos and gaming.

Here is a comprehensive list of goods and services that have become either costlier or cheaper due to the changes in GST. It is worth noting that most of these decisions directly impact the middle class, and a majority of them were focused on reducing the GST rate. Let's delve into the details of what has become more expensive and what has become more affordable.

Gaming has become more expensive as the GST Council decided to impose a 28 percent tax on the total turnover of online gaming companies, casinos, and horse racing. The Finance Minister stated that this decision was made based on the recommendation of the Group of Ministers (GoM) responsible for online gaming, casinos, and horse racing. The debate revolved around whether GST should be applied to the entire amount, the revenue generated from the game, or only the platform fee. Ultimately, the Group of Ministers decided to levy GST on the entire amount. Additionally, a 22 percent cess was approved for multi-utility vehicles (MUVs), and the definition of MUVs was revised accordingly.

On the other hand, several goods and services have become more affordable. Medicines for cancer and other rare diseases, as well as special medical foods, have been fully exempted from GST. Furthermore, private companies providing satellite launch facilities are now exempt from GST. The GST rate on fish soluble paste and LD slag has been reduced from 18 percent to 5 percent. Fish soluble paste is a nutrient-rich fertilizer, while LD slag is an industrial waste material used in road construction and other construction activities.

Other items that have become more affordable include raw and un-fried snack pellets, which have been reclassified from the 18 percent slab to the 5 percent slab. The GST rate on fake zari thread has been reduced from 12 percent to 5 percent. Additionally, popcorn and other food items available in cinema halls now carry a reduced GST rate of 5 percent, down from the previous 18 percent.

Read more: LIC Saral Pension: How to get Rs 12,400 per month as pension, know here

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Nothing’s big price cut on Phone (1) after Phone (2) launch, here’s how much it costs now

Huma Qureshi says she was 'lost in choice' after Gangs Of Wasseypur became a hit

Meet Kalyan Krishnamurthy, who's paying Rs 5780 crore to workers, had bought house for Rs 8 crore

Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda hospitalised, son Maninder requests fans to not believe in death rumours

Meet Rikkie Valerie Kolle, first transgender model to win Miss Netherlands 2023

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth host intimate baby shower, actress' sister Tanushree Dutta attends

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Ahead of Cannes 2023, revisiting some timeless red carpet looks of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE