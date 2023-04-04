Search icon
From one clinic to net worth of Rs 10,000 crore: Meet Azad Moopen, one of the richest Indians in UAE

UAE-based Dr Azad Moopen is the chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, which was founded by him in 1987.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 02:11 PM IST

Dr Azad Moopen is an Indian physician based in Dubai, UAE. Azad Moopen has completed his MBBS and MD from the Government Medical College, Calicut. He later completed his DTCD from Delhi University, India. In 1987, Dr Azad Moopen landed in UAE to raise money for the construction of mosque in his hometown in Kerala. In Dubai, Dr Moopen then leased a two-bedroom apartment to start a clinic and rest as they say is history.

Dr Azad Moopen is now a popular name in the UAE as the developer of health-care facilities in the UAE and Asia-Pacific region. Dr Azad Moopen is the chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, which was founded by him in 1987.

Aster DM Healthcare now operates a network of 18 hospitals, 90 clinics and 200 pharmacies in the Middle East and India. Around 20 million patients are treated by Aster annually and the conglomerate has operations in GCC & India. It employs over 20,000 people, which includes 3100 doctors, 7200 Nurses and 3500 plus paramedical staff. Aster has 380 establishments, including 25 Hospitals, 117 Clinics and 238 Pharmacies.

According to Forbes, the net worth of Dr Azad Moopen is USD 1 billion and he is one of the richest Indians in the UAE.

Azad Moopen was born on April 15, 1953 at Kalpakanchery in Malappuram district of Kerala. His father Late Mandayapurath Ahmed Unni Moopen was a freedom fighter and social leader.

Dr. Moopen is married to Nazeera Azad and has three daughters namely Alisha Moopen, Ziham Moopen and Zeba Moopen.

Dr Azad Moopen was the Gulf Area convener of the Malabar Airport Development Action Committee, which played an important role in the construction of Kozhikode International Airport through a public–private partnership initiative.

