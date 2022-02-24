From oil and gold to crypto, how markets responded to Russia-Ukraine escalation

As Russia launched a full-blown assault on Ukrainian territories in the early hours of Thursday (February 24), the neither markets nor commodities take too well to the feared escalation. Ukraine calls the attack an all-out invasion, Russian President Vladamir Putin has referred to it as a “special operation” to “demilitarize” and “denazify” the country.

As Russian missiles and airstrikes bombed Ukrainian Cities and troops entered from below, here’s how the markets, crude oil and gold prices, and cryptocurrencies responded.

Gold and Silver

Gold price in the international market surged by 1.9 per cent to $1,943.86 per ounce, the highest since January 2021. In India, gold prices surged 2.25 per cent to Rs 51,500 per 10 gram. Russia is one of the world’s top producers of gold and any sanction against it will likely stiffen global supply.

Silver prices rallied by 2.31 per cent on COMEX and traded at $25.10 per ounce. On MCX, silver traded at Rs 66,447 per kg.

Crude oil

Brent crude futures jumped 5.4 percent to brush past $100 a barrel for the first time since September 2014, and it’s predicted they’ll rise to $150 soon.

Russia is the world’s third-biggest producer of oil and second-biggest producer of natural gas. It ranks among the top energy suppliers to the US and China, the world’s top two economies. In 2020, Russia provided 7 per cent of US petroleum and crude oil imports, making it the country’s third-biggest supplier alongside Saudi Arabia.

Europe relies on Russia for about a quarter of its oil supplies and a third of its gas. War in Ukraine could also disrupt key pipelines in the country that supply Europe with natural gas. Sanctions not specifically aimed at Russia’s energy market could indirectly crimp export of oil and natural gas or prompt Moscow to retaliate by limiting supply. A number of major central banks have already begun the process of tightening monetary policy to combat inflation.

Sensex

Sensex fell by over 2,700 points, likely to be in red for the next few days. Domestic stock markets joined a global stock sell-off as the Russia-Ukraine conflict and rising crude oil price hit sentiments.

Cryptocurrencies

Major cryptocurrencies dipped by up to 10 percent; smaller ones hit harder. Bitcoin went down by 8 per cent and was trading at Rs 27,59,004 ($34,989). Ethereum went down by 10 per cent at Rs 1,88,512 ($2391.63). Meme coins such as Shiba Inu and Doge are also down by up to 12 per cent at Rs 0.001788 ($0.00002254) and Rs 9.07 ($0.114).