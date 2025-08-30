From Mukesh Ambani to Amitabh Bachchan: 6 ultra-luxurious private jets owned by India’s millionaires

From Mukesh Ambani’s $100M Boeing 737 MAX to Amitabh Bachchan’s Bombardier Challenger 300, India’s wealthiest own some of the most luxurious private jets. Here’s a look at 6 of the most expensive aircraft owned by Indian billionaires and celebrities.

For India’s millionaires, luxury goes beyond palatial homes and high-end cars. Private jets have become the ultimate status symbol, offering comfort, convenience, and security while traveling for global business or high-stake events. From business tycoons to Bollywood stars, here are some of the most expensive private jets owned by Indian celebrities.

Mukesh Ambani





Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani owns India’s most expensive private jet which is Boeing 737 MAX 9, worth around Rs 8.8 crore. The flying palace comes with a master bedroom, living room, and fully equipped kitchen. With space for 19 passengers and a 6,570 km range, it redefines aerial luxury.

Vijay Mallya





Former liquor baron Vijay Mallya owns an Airbus A319, valued at nearly Rs 7.04 crore. With a capacity of 18 passengers, the jet includes a bar, dining area, and private bedroom. It offers a 6,850 km range and advanced avionics, making it one of the most lavish jets in India.

Amitabh Bachchan





Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan owns a Bombardier Challenger 300, priced at Rs 2.20 crore. With a flying range of 5,741 km, this jet is known for its reliability, spacious cabin, and advanced communication systems.

Ratan Tata





Industrialist Ratan Tata has flown in style aboard the Dassault Falcon 2000, worth 3.08 crore. With a range of 7,410 km and a top speed of Mach 0.84, it balances performance with elegance.

Adar Poonawalla





Vaccine czar Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India, owns a Gulfstream G550 valued at Rs 5.41 crore. It has a massive range of 12,501 km, luxurious interiors, and world-class safety features.

Lakshmi Mittal





Steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal owns a Gulfstream G650ER, priced around Rs 6.16 crore. With a range of 13,890 km and speeds up to Mach 0.925, it is one of the fastest business jets globally, accommodating 19 passengers in utmost luxury.