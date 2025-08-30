Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rohit Sharma confirmed in India ODI squad, set to undergo Yo-Yo and Bronco Tests at BCCI CoE; Virat Kohli's status unclear

Diljit Dosanjh exits Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor-starrer No Entry 2? Not due to Hania Aamir-Sardaar Ji 3 controversy, but...

Days after Trump slaps 50 percent tariff on India, NTY report makes SHOCKING claim, says, 'Weeks after June phone call...'

Watch: Babar Azam left stunned as fan breaches security to hug and kiss Pakistan star on the field

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan bashes Abhishek Bajaj for not even folding his bed, says 'if you can't take...'

THIS village is known as 'PhD village,' has produced 33 doctoral students from top universities, it is located in...

From Mukesh Ambani to Amitabh Bachchan: 6 ultra-luxurious private jets owned by India’s millionaires

Zeenat Aman reveals she once apologised to this celebrity after failing to recognise him: 'He explained to me...'

Watch: 28-year-old Salman Nizar goes berserk in KCL, smashes 40 runs in one over enroute to 86 off 26 balls

DJ in the air: Viral video shows Indian woman spins live set while paragliding at 8,000 feet

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rohit Sharma confirmed in India ODI squad, set to undergo Yo-Yo and Bronco Tests at BCCI CoE; Virat Kohli's status unclear

Rohit Sharma confirmed in India ODI squad, set to undergo Yo-Yo and Bronco Tests

Diljit Dosanjh exits Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor-starrer No Entry 2? Not due to Hania Aamir-Sardaar Ji 3 controversy, but...

Diljit Dosanjh exits Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor-starrer No Entry 2?

Days after Trump slaps 50 percent tariff on India, NTY report makes SHOCKING claim, says, 'Weeks after June phone call...'

Days after Trump slaps 50 percent tariff, NTY report makes SHOCKING claim

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

From Mukesh Ambani to Amitabh Bachchan: 6 ultra-luxurious private jets owned by India’s millionaires

From Mukesh Ambani’s $100M Boeing 737 MAX to Amitabh Bachchan’s Bombardier Challenger 300, India’s wealthiest own some of the most luxurious private jets. Here’s a look at 6 of the most expensive aircraft owned by Indian billionaires and celebrities.

Latest News

Muskan Verma

Updated : Aug 30, 2025, 09:59 PM IST

From Mukesh Ambani to Amitabh Bachchan: 6 ultra-luxurious private jets owned by India’s millionaires
From Mukesh Ambani to Amitabh Bachchan: 6 ultra-luxurious private jets owned by India’s millionaires
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

For India’s millionaires, luxury goes beyond palatial homes and high-end cars. Private jets have become the ultimate status symbol, offering comfort, convenience, and security while traveling for global business or high-stake events. From business tycoons to Bollywood stars, here are some of the most expensive private jets owned by Indian celebrities.

Mukesh Ambani

Untitled-design-34

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani owns India’s most expensive private jet which is Boeing 737 MAX 9, worth around Rs 8.8 crore. The flying palace comes with a master bedroom, living room, and fully equipped kitchen. With space for 19 passengers and a 6,570 km range, it redefines aerial luxury.

Vijay Mallya

Untitled-design-35

Former liquor baron Vijay Mallya owns an Airbus A319, valued at nearly Rs 7.04 crore. With a capacity of 18 passengers, the jet includes a bar, dining area, and private bedroom. It offers a 6,850 km range and advanced avionics, making it one of the most lavish jets in India.

Amitabh Bachchan

Untitled-design-36

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan owns a Bombardier Challenger 300, priced at Rs 2.20 crore. With a flying range of 5,741 km, this jet is known for its reliability, spacious cabin, and advanced communication systems.

Ratan Tata

Untitled-design-37

Industrialist Ratan Tata has flown in style aboard the Dassault Falcon 2000, worth 3.08 crore. With a range of 7,410 km and a top speed of Mach 0.84, it balances performance with elegance.

Adar Poonawalla

Untitled-design-38

Vaccine czar Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India, owns a Gulfstream G550 valued at Rs 5.41 crore. It has a massive range of 12,501 km, luxurious interiors, and world-class safety features.

Lakshmi Mittal

Untitled-design-39

Steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal owns a Gulfstream G650ER, priced around Rs 6.16 crore. With a range of 13,890 km and speeds up to Mach 0.925, it is one of the fastest business jets globally, accommodating 19 passengers in utmost luxury.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Harshvardhan Rane juggles studies amid hectic film shoots, prepares for exams on Shikara, informs fans that he 'might score better' if they... | Viral video
Harshvardhan juggles studies amid hectic film shoots, prepares for exams
Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, know 7 other countries besides India that celebrate the Ramayana with unique traditions
7 countries other than India that celebrate the Ramayana with unique traditions
Ananya Panday’s Skincare Secret: 3 kitchen ingredients she swears for instant glow
Ananya Panday’s Skincare Secret: 3 kitchen ingredients she swears for instant g
Watch: Digvesh Rathi, Nitish Rana engage into ugly verbal spat over 'notebook celebration' during DPL Eliminator
Watch: Digvesh Rathi, Nitish Rana engage into ugly verbal spat in DPL Eliminator
Weather Update: Delhi-NCR receives fresh spell of rain, humidity levels drop, IMD predicts...
Weather Update: Delhi-NCR receives fresh spell of rain, humidity levels drop, IM
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE