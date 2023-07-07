From Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata to Gautam Singhania: 8 Indian billionaires who own luxury private jets

Many Indian billionaires own extravagant private jets with mind-boggling price tags and luxurious amenities. These jets are no less than a private 5-star hotel on air. Many businessmen, like Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Singhania, and Adar Poonawalla, own such lavish jets. Here's a list of the top eight Indian billionaires who own private jets and their prices.

Mukesh Ambani: Mukesh Ambani, the owner of the world's most expensive home, also possesses the luxurious Boeing Business Jet 2 (BBJ2) with a price tag of approximately $73 million. This private jet offers a lavish interior spanning 95.2 square meters, featuring an executive lounge and a fully appointed master suite.

Ratan Tata: Renowned industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Naval Tata owns the Dassault Falcon 2000, one of the most expensive private jets valued at around $22 million. This jet is powered by two Pratt & Whitney Canada PW308C turbofan engines and offers a range of 6,020 km.

Atul Punj: Atul Punj, Chairman of Punj Lloyd Group, relies on the Gulfstream IV for his travels. This private jet, valued at approximately $32.5 million, offers a luxury living space and is powered by twin Rolls-Royce Tay 611-8 engines.

Kumar Mangalam Birla: Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, owns the Gulfstream G100, a seven-seater private jet that cost approximately $11 million. This jet combines high-tech design with luxurious cabin interiors.

Lakshmi Mittal: Lakshmi Niwas Mittal, an Indian steel magnate based in the United Kingdom, possesses the Gulfstream G550 private jet, valued at $38 million. This jet features twin Rolls-Royce BR710 turbofan engines and a military-grade heads-up display.

Gautam Singhania: Gautam Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director of Raymond Group, owns the Bombardier Challenger 600 business jet. This luxurious jet offers a combination of beige and brown colors in its interior design.

Adar Poonawalla: Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute of India, owns the Airbus A320 through his company's chartered flight service, Poonawalla Aviation Pvt. Ltd. The A320 is a popular short and medium-haul aircraft known for its fly-by-wire technology.

Kushal Pal Singh: Kushal Pal Singh, Chairman and CEO of DLF Limited, owns the Gulfstream IV private jet. This jet is equipped with twin Rolls-Royce Tay 611-8 engines, providing exceptional thrust and reaching a maximum altitude of 45,000 feet.

