From Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani,...: Big update on wealth of India's richest

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Anil Ambani's stunning comeback as his three companies are now debt free, net worth jumps to Rs...

At cost of Rs 12549555000 crore, this is world's most expensive thing ever made by humans

Meet man, bangle seller who cracked UPSC exam despite being specially abled, becomes IAS officer with AIR...

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Apple iPhone 15 at just...; check how to grab this offer

Devara public reaction: Netizens call it 'Baahubali lite version', Jr NTR fans fight back

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

At cost of Rs 12549555000 crore, this is world's most expensive thing ever made by humans

At cost of Rs 12549555000 crore, this is world's most expensive thing ever made by humans

Meet man, bangle seller who cracked UPSC exam despite being specially abled, becomes IAS officer with AIR...

Meet man, bangle seller who cracked UPSC exam despite being specially abled, becomes IAS officer with AIR...

 Impressive educational qualifications of Janhvi Kapoor

 Impressive educational qualifications of Janhvi Kapoor

6 stunning images of Saturn shared by NASA

6 stunning images of Saturn shared by NASA

Crime detection rates in Delhi 

Crime detection rates in Delhi 

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

Swiggy और Zomato से चाहिए सबसे Fast Delivery? अपनाएं ये आसान Trick

Swiggy और Zomato से चाहिए सबसे Fast Delivery? अपनाएं ये आसान Trick

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

Devara public reaction: Netizens call it 'Baahubali lite version', Jr NTR fans fight back

Devara public reaction: Netizens call it 'Baahubali lite version', Jr NTR fans fight back

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

HomeBusiness

Business

From Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani,...: Big update on wealth of India's richest

Mukesh Ambani is in 12th place, while Gautam Adani holds 14th place among the world’s richest.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 27, 2024, 05:21 PM IST

From Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani,...: Big update on wealth of India's richest
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The rankings of the world's richest individuals have shifted significantly, with Indian business tycoons notably absent from the top ten list. Indian business tycoons do not appear in the top 10 richest people in the world, as the ranking of these individuals has shifted. Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, is ranked 12th, while Gautam Adani has strengthened his position as he stands at 14th.

in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, has become a member of the $200 billion club. He has joined at the top of the billionaire list by IT business founders Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk. Bezos is worth $216 billion, and Musk is worth $265 billion.

Larry Ellison is the fourth richest person in the world, with a net worth of $178 billion. His net worth increased by $55.5 billion this year. Bernard Arnault is on the list with a net worth of $177 billion. 

However, Mukesh Ambani of India increased his wealth by $557 million, he was ranked 12th and did not place in the top 10. In contrast, Gautam Adani, who is currently ranked 14th, won $1.57 billion but is still behind Ambani.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Good news for Delhi-NCR! Namo Bharat Metro to pass from 22 stations to reach...

Good news for Delhi-NCR! Namo Bharat Metro to pass from 22 stations to reach...

This Hindi film featuring Shahana Goswami has been selected as UK's official entry for Oscars 2025

This Hindi film featuring Shahana Goswami has been selected as UK's official entry for Oscars 2025

Cyber attack: Ranveer Allahbadia's both YouTube channels hacked, videos deleted, renamed...

Cyber attack: Ranveer Allahbadia's both YouTube channels hacked, videos deleted, renamed...

Meet woman heading 130-year-old company with Rs 13273 cr market cap, she is Ratan Naval Tata's...

Meet woman heading 130-year-old company with Rs 13273 cr market cap, she is Ratan Naval Tata's...

Jasprit Bumrah dominates Virat Kohli in nets, dismisses him '4 times in 15 balls', pacer says 'you are...'

Jasprit Bumrah dominates Virat Kohli in nets, dismisses him '4 times in 15 balls', pacer says 'you are...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement