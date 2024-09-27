From Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani,...: Big update on wealth of India's richest

Mukesh Ambani is in 12th place, while Gautam Adani holds 14th place among the world’s richest.

The rankings of the world's richest individuals have shifted significantly, with Indian business tycoons notably absent from the top ten list. Indian business tycoons do not appear in the top 10 richest people in the world, as the ranking of these individuals has shifted. Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, is ranked 12th, while Gautam Adani has strengthened his position as he stands at 14th.

in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, has become a member of the $200 billion club. He has joined at the top of the billionaire list by IT business founders Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk. Bezos is worth $216 billion, and Musk is worth $265 billion.

Larry Ellison is the fourth richest person in the world, with a net worth of $178 billion. His net worth increased by $55.5 billion this year. Bernard Arnault is on the list with a net worth of $177 billion.

However, Mukesh Ambani of India increased his wealth by $557 million, he was ranked 12th and did not place in the top 10. In contrast, Gautam Adani, who is currently ranked 14th, won $1.57 billion but is still behind Ambani.