From LPG price to income tax rules: Major changes that will impact middle class from October 1

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

2007 Delhi bar bill shows how prices have hiked in 17 years, check how much 10 items cost...

Watch: Woman dances to Stree 2 song Aaj Ki Raat in Metro, video viral sparks debate online

Watch: ‘Ultimate diva’ Rekha stuns with her 20-minute performance, groves to ‘Piya Tose’ at IIFA 2024, video goes viral

Watch: Bobby Deol gets teary-eyed, kisses wife Tanya after winning Best Villain award at IIFA 2024

Watch viral video: Chaos in metro after live crabs fall out of woman's bag, here's what happened next

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
2007 Delhi bar bill shows how prices have hiked in 17 years, check how much 10 items cost...

2007 Delhi bar bill shows how prices have hiked in 17 years, check how much 10 items cost...

Viral video: 6-foot long python spotted crawling on road amid downpour in Mumbai, WATCH

Viral video: 6-foot long python spotted crawling on road amid downpour in Mumbai, WATCH

Watch: Woman dances to Stree 2 song Aaj Ki Raat in Metro, video viral sparks debate online

Watch: Woman dances to Stree 2 song Aaj Ki Raat in Metro, video viral sparks debate online

Seven animals that do not like to interact with humans 

Seven animals that do not like to interact with humans 

6 stunning deep space images captured by NASA

6 stunning deep space images captured by NASA

Lifestyle habits that increase blood sugar level

Lifestyle habits that increase blood sugar level

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actor who was trolled for weight, called ugly; later became superstar, gave 4 continuous blockbusters, now owns…

Meet actor who was trolled for weight, called ugly; later became superstar, gave 4 continuous blockbusters, now owns…

IIFA 2024 full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji win big, Animal bags best film

IIFA 2024 full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji win big, Animal bags best film

Six common nutrition myths you should unfollow right away

Six common nutrition myths you should unfollow right away

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Watch: ‘Ultimate diva’ Rekha stuns with her 20-minute performance, groves to ‘Piya Tose’ at IIFA 2024, video goes viral

Watch: ‘Ultimate diva’ Rekha stuns with her 20-minute performance, groves to ‘Piya Tose’ at IIFA 2024, video goes viral

Meet actor who was trolled for weight, called ugly; later became superstar, gave 4 continuous blockbusters, now owns…

Meet actor who was trolled for weight, called ugly; later became superstar, gave 4 continuous blockbusters, now owns…

When Salim Khan threatened Rishi Kapoor to 'destroy' his career: ‘We created Amitabh, who destroyed Rajesh Khanna, now…’

When Salim Khan threatened Rishi Kapoor to 'destroy' his career: ‘We created Amitabh, who destroyed Rajesh Khanna, now…’

HomeBusiness

Business

From LPG price to income tax rules: Major changes that will impact middle class from October 1

These changes aim to streamline processes and ensure better compliance with tax regulations

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 12:59 PM IST

From LPG price to income tax rules: Major changes that will impact middle class from October 1
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As the month of October approaches, several important changes will take effect regarding income tax, Aadhaar Card rules, and taxation on mutual funds, LPG price, rents, and futures and options (F&O). Here’s what you need to know about the key updates.

Aadhaar Card and PAN Allotment Changes

Starting October 1, individuals will no longer be required to mention their Aadhaar enrollment ID when applying for a Permanent Account Number (PAN) or filing income tax returns. This change comes from the government’s decision to simplify the process and eliminate the need for the enrollment ID.

Updates to Small Saving Schemes

Also on October 1, new regulations for post office small saving schemes, including the Public Provident Fund (PPF) and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, will be implemented. The Ministry of Finance will regulate accounts opened in minors' names, multiple PPF accounts, and extensions of PPF accounts for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs).

Changes in Tax Deducted at Source (TDS)

In the Union Budget 2024, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced significant updates to income tax rules, effective October 1. A 10% TDS will be applicable on certain central and state government bonds. The rules regarding TDS for life insurance policies, house rent payments, and other areas will also change.

Increase in Securities Transaction Tax (STT)

The Securities Transaction Tax on futures and options will rise starting October 1. The STT on the sale of options will increase from 0.0625% to 0.1% of the premium, while the tax on futures will go up from 0.0125% to 0.02% of the trade price.

These changes aim to streamline processes and ensure better compliance with tax regulations.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

You will be shocked to know how much India’s richest businessman Mukesh Ambani earns in a day, it is Rs...

You will be shocked to know how much India’s richest businessman Mukesh Ambani earns in a day, it is Rs...

Travel on Yamuna Expressway to become expensive due to increase in toll charges, now you will have to pay Rs...

Travel on Yamuna Expressway to become expensive due to increase in toll charges, now you will have to pay Rs...

Neeraj Chopra's big revelation on Paris Olympics javelin final, says, 'hosh mein...'

Neeraj Chopra's big revelation on Paris Olympics javelin final, says, 'hosh mein...'

2 dead as wall of Mahakal temple collapses in Ujjain due to heavy rain, rescue operation underway

2 dead as wall of Mahakal temple collapses in Ujjain due to heavy rain, rescue operation underway

Fall of a Colossus: Legacy of Hassan Nasrallah and uncertain future of Hezbollah

Fall of a Colossus: Legacy of Hassan Nasrallah and uncertain future of Hezbollah

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actor who was trolled for weight, called ugly; later became superstar, gave 4 continuous blockbusters, now owns…

Meet actor who was trolled for weight, called ugly; later became superstar, gave 4 continuous blockbusters, now owns…

IIFA 2024 full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji win big, Animal bags best film

IIFA 2024 full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji win big, Animal bags best film

Six common nutrition myths you should unfollow right away

Six common nutrition myths you should unfollow right away

Solar Eclipse 2024: Dos and dont's to follow during surya grahan on Oct 2

Solar Eclipse 2024: Dos and dont's to follow during surya grahan on Oct 2

7 tips to speed up learning and boost memory

7 tips to speed up learning and boost memory

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement