From LIC to BYJU's, 8 IPOs to launch in March 2022 - All you need to know

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) market took over India in 2021 and there was no stopping. Approximately, all companies who introduced IPOs witnessed a good performance raising up to over Rs 1 lakh crore in 2021.

Observing the trend, the IPO market is likely to only see a surge in companies that would like to enter the market. The upcoming month of March 2022 is expected to see many big players enter the market including the much-awaited Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

However, there is no absolute confirmation regarding the opening and closing dates of these IPOs since the companies have only filled the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Let's take a quick look at a few IPOs that are likely to launch in March 2022:

LIC IPO:

The Life Insurance Corporation of India has been the most awaited IPO of all times and is also expected to raise approximately Rs 75,000 crores with the government diluting at least 5 per cent in it. The IPO launch is expected to happen in the month of March.

OYO IPO:

The famous OYO rooms and hotels is expected to launch its IPO in March. The company belonging to the hospitality industry is looking to raise Rs 8,430 crores. The IPO will offer fresh issues up to Rs 7,000 crores or $966 million and an offer for sale up to Rs 1,430 crores or $197 million.

OLA IPO:

OLA plans to come into the market in the first half of 2022 and the IPO is likely to have a grand issue size of Rs 15,000 crore. The IPO will help other investors of the company like SoftBank, Tiger Global, and Steadview Capital to sell their shares or exit to pay the shareholders funds.

DELHIVERY IPO:

The new kid on the delivery and logistics block is all set to get into the IPO groove and plans to raise at least Rs 7,460 crore. The company will offer fresh issues of shares for up to Rs 5,000 crores with an offer for sale component of Rs 2,460 crore. The existing shareholders are expected to dilute a part of their holdings.

PHARMEASY IPO:

The pharmaceutical delivery app PharmEasy will also soon launch its IPO. The company had filed for the IPO in November 2021. PharmEasy plans to raise at least Rs 6,250 crores by issuing fresh shares.

BYJUS IPO:

The learning and interactive app for education is planning to launch its IPO soon. The company plans to raise between $400 million to $600 million.

SBI MUTUAL FUND IPO:

India's largest bank and lender, the State Bank of India (SBI) is likely to list its mutual fund extension soon. The company plans to sell 6 per cent stake of mutual funds while Amundi is likely to offload around 4 per cent of its stake.

NSE IPO:

The National Stock Exchange, India's biggest is planning to launch its IPO to raise Rs 10,000 crores. Major shareholders of the company are SBI, LIC, IFCI, IDBI Bank, Goldman Sachs, Stock Holding Corporation, Tiger Global and Citigroup.

Other companies that will likely release their IPOs in March or soon are Go Airlines (India) Limited, One Mobikwik Systems Limited, Keventer Agro Limited, Snapdeal Limited, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Limited.