From lavish house to fleet of luxury cars, here's a look at Anand Mahindra's lifestyle, net worth

Mahindra Group Chairman and billionaire Anand Mahindra frequently garners attention with his social media posts where he shares heart-warming stories, witty remarks and motivational content. Renowned for his business acumen, leadership skills, Mahindra leads a relatively modest lifestyle. Here's a look at his net worth and lifestyle.

As the current chairman of the Mahindra Group, which operates in 22 industries including automotive, information technology, and real estate, Anand Mahindra has a net worth of approximately USD 2.1 billion (Rs 17,000 crore), according to Navbharat Times.

Unlike many Indian billionaires who live in opulent homes, Anand Mahindra's lifestyle is quite different. Times Now reported that Mahindra's grandfather, KC Mahindra, chose to rent a house on Mumbai's Nepean Sea Road. Anand Mahindra eventually purchased this 13,000-acre property for Rs 270 crore. Named Gulistan, meaning 'land of flowers,' this property has been Mahindra's home for decades.

According to media reports, Anand Mahindra's car collection includes several models from his own company. These include the Mahindra Scorpio, Mahindra Alturas G4, Mahindra Scorpio N, Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Mahindra TUV300, Mahindra XUV700, and Mahindra Thar.