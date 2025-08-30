Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Malaika Arora’s fitness mantra: 3 simple rules to stay fit after 50

'Gutter, ghatiya, do kaudi ka…': Farhana Bhatt, Baseer Ali get into ugly spat inside Bigg Boss 19 house

From ITR filing, FD rates, to LPG price: 5 NEW rule changes from September 1 that will directly affect you

September 2025 OTT releases: From Inspector Zende to Dhadak 2, what to watch this month

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan loses cool on blasts Pranit More for ‘beneath the belt’ jokes, watch

National Award winner at 15, this actress did 25 films in six years, her last released movie mirrored her own tragic death at just 21, her name is...

Why are 'Trump is dead' rumours trending on X? The truth is..., JD Vance said...

India's tour of Australia sparks ticket frenzy as Indian fan zones sold out across all venues 50 days before contest

Meet IPS officer, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, who left MBA, later cleared UPSC exam with AIR..., received bravery award for...

DPL 2025: Digvesh Rathi, Nitish Rana among five players FINED heavily due to..., star players to pay...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Malaika Arora’s fitness mantra: 3 simple rules to stay fit after 50

Malaika Arora’s fitness mantra: 3 simple rules to stay fit after 50

'Gutter, ghatiya, do kaudi ka…': Farhana Bhatt, Baseer Ali get into ugly spat inside Bigg Boss 19 house

'Gutter, ghatiya, do kaudi ka…': Farhana, Baseer Ali get into ugly spat

From ITR filing, FD rates, to LPG price: 5 NEW rule changes from September 1 that will directly affect you

From ITR filing, FD rates, to LPG price: 5 NEW rule changes from September 1 tha

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

From ITR filing, FD rates, to LPG price: 5 NEW rule changes from September 1 that will directly affect you

Check out the key financial changes that would impact your pocket from 1 September 2025.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 30, 2025, 02:06 PM IST

From ITR filing, FD rates, to LPG price: 5 NEW rule changes from September 1 that will directly affect you
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Several changes across banking, finance, and other sectors are scheduled to take effect in September. While some deadlines are approaching, others may be extended. These new rules are poised to affect the everyday lives of the public, making it important to be well-informed.

Here's a look at the significant financial changes that will impact your daily life starting September 1, 2025.

SBI card

State Bank of India (SBI) cardholders should be aware of updated terms starting September 1. A 2% penalty will be applied for failed auto-debits, and international transactions may incur additional fees. There could also be increased charges for fuel purchases and online shopping. Furthermore, the value of reward points might decrease. Customers are advised to carefully monitor their spending to avoid any penalties.

LPG cylinders price

As is customary on the first of each month, oil companies will announce the new rates for domestic LPG cylinders on September 1. These prices are subject to change based on global crude oil trends and company calculations. An increase in prices would put added pressure on household budgets, whereas a decrease would offer some financial relief to consumers.

ITR filing

On May 27, the Finance Ministry announced an extension for filing income tax returns for the assessment year 2025-26. Taxpayers who are not required to have their accounts audited now have until September 15 to file their returns. This represents an extension of 46 days beyond the initial deadline of July 31, providing individuals with more time to fulfill their tax filing responsibilities.

Special fixed deposit (FD)

For those looking to maximize their savings, now could be an opportune moment to consider a special fixed deposit (FD). Several banks, including Indian Bank and IDBI Bank, are providing limited-time FD schemes that feature appealing interest rates. Indian Bank has launched two special options, the 444-day and 555-day FDs, with both schemes concluding in September. Similarly, IDBI Bank is offering 444, 555, and 700-day FDs, also with September deadlines.

Jan Dhan eKYC

To ensure the smooth operation of your Jan Dhan account, it's crucial not to overlook re-KYC reminders from your bank. If you delay or fail to respond, your account could face restrictions, potentially preventing you from withdrawing funds, receiving government subsidies, or accessing other essential services. To avoid any inconvenience, it's important to promptly respond to your bank's notice and have your necessary documents ready. If you are unable to visit the branch due to travel or health issues, inquire with your bank about doorstep KYC or online re-KYC options. Furthermore, Public Sector Banks (PSUs) are conducting re-KYC camps for Jan Dhan account holders at the panchayat level until September 30, 2025.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Exclusive: Darshan Kumar reacts to criticism on The Bengal Files, outrage on name Taimur, reveals a star director told him...
Exclusive: Darshan Kumar reacts to criticism on The Bengal Files
BJP lashes out at Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav over 'indecent language' used against PM Modi, his late mother: 'Crossed all...'
BJP lashes out at Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav over 'indecent language' used...
US President Trump is in 'good shape' but VP JD Vance says 'he is ready to take charge as America’s commander-in-chief if...'
US President Trump is in 'good shape' but VP JD Vance says 'he is ready to...'
Trump advisor calls India 'arrogant' over Russian oil purchase, suggests possibility of adjusting tariffs: 'India can get 25% off tomorrow if...'
Trump advisor calls India 'arrogant' over Russian oil purchase, suggests tariff
Shilpa Shetty channels her inner Chandni in yellow sari as she rememers her 'forever OG' Sridevi - Watch
Shilpa Shetty channels her inner Chandni in yellow sari as she rememers Sridevi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE