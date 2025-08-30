From ITR filing, FD rates, to LPG price: 5 NEW rule changes from September 1 that will directly affect you

Check out the key financial changes that would impact your pocket from 1 September 2025.

Several changes across banking, finance, and other sectors are scheduled to take effect in September. While some deadlines are approaching, others may be extended. These new rules are poised to affect the everyday lives of the public, making it important to be well-informed.

Here's a look at the significant financial changes that will impact your daily life starting September 1, 2025.

SBI card

State Bank of India (SBI) cardholders should be aware of updated terms starting September 1. A 2% penalty will be applied for failed auto-debits, and international transactions may incur additional fees. There could also be increased charges for fuel purchases and online shopping. Furthermore, the value of reward points might decrease. Customers are advised to carefully monitor their spending to avoid any penalties.

LPG cylinders price

As is customary on the first of each month, oil companies will announce the new rates for domestic LPG cylinders on September 1. These prices are subject to change based on global crude oil trends and company calculations. An increase in prices would put added pressure on household budgets, whereas a decrease would offer some financial relief to consumers.

ITR filing

On May 27, the Finance Ministry announced an extension for filing income tax returns for the assessment year 2025-26. Taxpayers who are not required to have their accounts audited now have until September 15 to file their returns. This represents an extension of 46 days beyond the initial deadline of July 31, providing individuals with more time to fulfill their tax filing responsibilities.

Special fixed deposit (FD)

For those looking to maximize their savings, now could be an opportune moment to consider a special fixed deposit (FD). Several banks, including Indian Bank and IDBI Bank, are providing limited-time FD schemes that feature appealing interest rates. Indian Bank has launched two special options, the 444-day and 555-day FDs, with both schemes concluding in September. Similarly, IDBI Bank is offering 444, 555, and 700-day FDs, also with September deadlines.

Jan Dhan eKYC

To ensure the smooth operation of your Jan Dhan account, it's crucial not to overlook re-KYC reminders from your bank. If you delay or fail to respond, your account could face restrictions, potentially preventing you from withdrawing funds, receiving government subsidies, or accessing other essential services. To avoid any inconvenience, it's important to promptly respond to your bank's notice and have your necessary documents ready. If you are unable to visit the branch due to travel or health issues, inquire with your bank about doorstep KYC or online re-KYC options. Furthermore, Public Sector Banks (PSUs) are conducting re-KYC camps for Jan Dhan account holders at the panchayat level until September 30, 2025.