As July begins, several new financial rules will come into effect across India. From railway ticket booking to tax filings, these changes could affect your daily life and finances. Here's a simple breakdown of what’s changing from July 1, 2025.

Aadhaar Must for New PAN Cards

The government has made Aadhaar verification mandatory for anyone applying for a new PAN card. This step aims to prevent duplicate or fake PAN cards in the system.

New Rules for Tatkal Railway Tickets

Indian Railways has updated its Tatkal ticket booking process. From July 1, 2025, passengers booking Tatkal tickets through the IRCTC website or app must verify their Aadhaar using a one-time password (OTP). Starting July 15, Aadhaar-based OTP authentication will become compulsory for all Tatkal bookings.

Railway Fare Hike

Rail fares will also see a slight increase. Non-AC Mail and Express trains will charge 1 paise more per kilometer, while AC classes will cost 2 paise more per kilometer from July 1, 2025.

GST Form Now Non-Editable

The Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) has announced that from July, the GSTR-3B form used for monthly GST payments will become non-editable. Currently, businesses can change auto-filled values in the form, but this option will no longer be available. This is expected to increase accuracy and transparency in tax filing.

ITR Filing Deadline Extended

There’s some relief for taxpayers. The deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the financial year 2024-25 has been extended to September 15, 2025, according to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

Old Vehicles Banned from Getting Fuel in Delhi

The Delhi government is introducing strict rules for old vehicles. From July 1, 2025, petrol vehicles over 15 years old and diesel vehicles over 10 years old will not be allowed to refuel in the capital. This move is part of efforts to reduce air pollution.

As the new quarter begins, staying updated on these changes is important. Whether you’re booking a train ticket, filing taxes, or driving in Delhi, these updates could directly impact you.