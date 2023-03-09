Search icon
From Isha Ambani to Ashni Biyani: Meet children of India's richest families emerging as next-gen business tycoons

Here is a list of children from billionaire families who are emerging as the next generation business tycoons.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 11:56 AM IST

Richest kids who are now emerging as business tycoons| Photo: Screengrab

Children of billionaire families are taking up the charge and have now become billionaires of their own. From Ananya Birla, daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla to Ashni Biyani, daughter of billionaire Kishore Biyani, let’s meet the rich and young business entrepreneurs. 

Ananya Birla-- Singer, and Founder of Svatantra Microfin

The eldest daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla, Ananya Birla joined her father's business empire. She went to Oxford to pursue Economics and Management. Later, she moved to India to start her singing career. Ananya Birla has already released one EP and over nine singles. Ananya is also behind Svatantra Microfin which provides loans to rural women to buy equipment for home-run businesses.

Akash Ambani-- Director, Reliance Jio Infocomm and Reliance Retail

Akash Ambani is the eldest son of Mukesh Ambani and the director at Reliance Jio Infocomm and Reliance Retail. He studied Economics at Brown University. He is also the Chief Strategist and heads the business development of the company.

Isha Ambani Piramal-- Director at Reliance Jio Infocomm and Reliance Retail

Isha Ambani is walking on her father's path. She has earned huge popularity for herself. She is the director at Reliance Jio Infocomm and Reliance Retail. Isha Ambani went to Yale University to pursue Double Major in Psychology and then a degree in South Asian studies. After working as an analyst at McKinsey & Co. Inc, she joined Reliance Jio Infocomm and Reliance Retail.

Ashni Biyani-- Managing Director, Future Consumer

Ashni Biyani is the daughter of Kishore Biyani, the owner of the Future Group. Biyani studied Textile Designing at Parsons School of Design as well as Stanford University. At present, she also launched ‘Voom’ a fashion-first detergent. Future Consumer, part of Future Group is taking on large Indian and multinational FMCG competitors.

Read: House Rent Allowance: How to calculate tax exemption on HRA in India? Know here

 

