The city of Nawabs is set to witness a powerful celebration of leadership, innovation, and transformation as the DNA Women Achievers Awards 2025 – Season 3, powered by Z News, takes centre stage in Lucknow on 27th June 2025. A landmark initiative that goes beyond recognition, this edition of the awards stands as a national tribute to women who are driving India’s growth story with courage, creativity, and commitment.

With the powerful theme ‘Honouring Women Leaders for Their Contributions to Innovation, Impact, and Growth’, this on-ground event will spotlight women whose extraordinary work continues to shape industries, uplift communities, and influence the course of the nation. The ceremony will be graced by Shri Brajesh Pathak, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, as the Chief Guest, reinforcing the state's dedication to encouraging inclusive development and celebrating empowered voices.

Season 3 of DNA Women Achievers Awards 2025 looks forward towards honouring achievers across 20 distinctive categories, encompassing fields such as governance, healthcare, science, education, entrepreneurship, technology, arts, and social innovation. The presence of iconic personalities as Guests of Honour will elevate the event’s prestige. The celebrated lineup includes Padma Shri awardee Malini Awasthi, MLA Aditi Singh, actor Akshara Singh—each a testament to the diverse spectrum of powerful women shaping our society.

Speaking about the platform’s growing impact, Mr. Sushant S Mohan, Chief Editor and Business Manager at IndiaDotcom Digital, said, “The DNA Women Achievers Awards is a bold declaration that women are not just part of India’s growth story—they are leading it. This platform is about power, purpose, and progress. It recognises women who are breaking barriers, shaping industries, and transforming lives. By celebrating their achievements, we are igniting a nationwide movement of inspiration, action, and unstoppable leadership.”

Echoing the sentiment, Mr. Rohit Panwar, General Manager – Strategy, Zee Media Corporation Limited, further highlighted, “Women today are not just participating in India’s development—they are leading it. The DNA Women Achievers Awards is our effort to celebrate this leadership, spark conversations that matter, and build a sustained ecosystem of recognition and visibility. This is not just about celebration—it’s about creating a legacy of empowerment.”

Over the years, the DNA Women Achievers Awards has grown into one of India’s most respected recognitions dedicated to women’s excellence. More than just a ceremony, it serves as a dynamic forum for celebrating changemakers, amplifying unheard voices, and inspiring a new generation to rise. As Lucknow prepares to host the 2025 edition, this grand event promises to be a vibrant confluence of purpose, power, and progress—one that will leave a lasting impact on hearts, minds, and policy.