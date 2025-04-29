BUSINESS
IIT Delhi alumni have founded numerous successful startups globally. Here are the top 10 renowned startups founded by IIT Delhi graduates, and their names are widely popular both domestically and internationally.
Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are esteemed institutions and are renowned for producing successful entrepreneurs. IIT Delhi alumni have founded several billion-dollar startups, achieving global recognition. Let's know about the 10 such prominent founders who have made a significant impact worldwide.
Deepinder Goyal, co-founder and CEO of Zomato, enrolled at IIT Delhi in 2001 and studied Mathematics and Computing. He graduated in 2005.
Ashneer Grover is also a graduate from IIT Delhi, has been one of India's prominent entrepreneurs, investors, and former co-founder and managing director of big companies like BharatPe, postpeapp, 12percent.club, and payback. india.
Sachin Bansal indeed graduated from IIT Delhi in 2005 with a B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering. He co-found Flipkart, a pioneering e-commerce platform in India, and later founded Navi Technologies.
Vinod Khosla is an Indian-American billionaire businessman and venture capitalist who graduated from IIT Delhi with a BTech degree. He co-founded Sun Microsystems and founded Khosla Ventures.
Binny Bansal, a prominent figure in India's tech industry, graduate of IIT Delhi. Co-founded Flipkart, one of India's leading e-commerce platforms.
Jyoti Bansal, an IIT Delhi alumnus, is an Indian-American tech entrepreneur. He founded his first company, AppDynamics, in 2008 and served as its CEO until 2015.
Hitesh Oberoi, an IIT Delhi alumnus, is one of the prominent entrepreneurs and CEOs. He co-founded Info Edge, which owns popular platforms like Naukri.com, 99acres.com, jeevansathi.com and siksha.com.
Vidit Aatrey is a graduate from IIT Delhi, is the co-founder and CEO of Meesho, a social commerce platform empowering small businesses to start and grow their online ventures.
Sameer Gehlaut is the founder of Indiabulls, a leading real estate and housing finance company, he is a graduate of IIT Delhi and a notable figure in India's financial sector.
Anant Yardi is a graduate from IIT Delhi, co-founded Yardi Systems Business with his wife, a leading provider of property management software. The company has grown into a multibillion-dollar enterprise.
