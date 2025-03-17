Her breakthrough came when she fell in love with royal icing, a delicate and artistic technique known for its precision and beauty.

In a cozy kitchen in Pune, India, where the aroma of freshly baked cakes filled the air, Prachi Dhabal Deb's journey began. Long before she became an internationally acclaimed cake artist, Prachi was like many others—balancing the demands of a corporate job while nurturing a quiet dream. As a financial analyst, her days were filled with numbers and spreadsheets, but her heart belonged to the delicate art of baking.

It all started with simple cakes for friends and family. What began as a hobby soon turned into an undeniable passion. Each cake she crafted became a canvas for her creativity, and her intricate designs quickly caught attention. With every swirl of frosting and delicate sugar flower, Prachi was unknowingly shaping her future.

Her breakthrough came when she fell in love with royal icing, a delicate and artistic technique known for its precision and beauty. But there was a twist—traditional royal icing contained egg whites, which limited its accessibility. Determined to create a more inclusive option, Prachi worked tirelessly to develop a vegan version of royal icing. This innovation not only set her apart but also opened doors for bakers who sought egg-free alternatives without compromising on artistry.

Word of Prachi’s talent spread beyond her home kitchen. Her breathtaking designs—intricate, precise, and deeply detailed—earned her a place among the most celebrated cake artists in the world. But her journey was far from easy. Behind the glitz of magazine covers and television appearances were long nights, countless trials, and an unyielding belief in her craft.

In time, her dedication led her to the grand stages of Cakeology, India’s largest cake event, where she served as the head judge, mentoring and evaluating aspiring bakers. Her expertise and creativity were recognized globally, and she soon found herself on the judging panels of prestigious cake competitions worldwide.

One of the defining moments of her career, when she was honored by British MP Bob Blackman in London for her exceptional contribution to royal icing art. It was more than just an award—it was a symbol of how far she had come, from a home kitchen in Pune to the global spotlight. Yet, despite her remarkable achievements, Prachi remains grounded in her mission: to inspire and empower. Through her workshops and tutorials, she shares her knowledge with aspiring bakers, proving that with creativity and courage, anyone can turn their passion into a thriving career. Her vegan royal icing has not only transformed the cake industry but also set new artistic standards, encouraging a new generation of bakers to dream bigger and aim higher.

For Prachi, baking is more than just sugar and flour—it’s a way to celebrate culture, beauty, and the joy of creation. Her journey stands as a powerful reminder that with dedication, persistence, and a bit of imagination, dreams baked in a small home kitchen can rise to global heights. In every delicate design she crafts, Prachi Dhabal Deb continues to push the boundaries of cake artistry, inspiring bakers worldwide to believe that no dream is too big and no kitchen too small to start something extraordinary.