Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal invests $20M in LAT Aerospace to develop STOL aircraft, aiming to revolutionize regional air travel.

Deepinder Goyal, the founder and CEO of Zomato, is making a big move into the aviation industry with a USD 20 million investment in LAT Aerospace. This startup, co-founded with former Zomato COO Surobhi Das, aims to develop low-cost aircraft for short takeoff and landing (STOL), improving regional air connectivity.

From Food Delivery to Passenger Transport

Goyal, known for changing the way people order food with Zomato, is now focusing on making regional air travel more accessible. He will act as a non-executive co-founder at LAT Aerospace, providing strategic advice and mentorship. Meanwhile, Surobhi Das will manage the company’s daily operations.

What is LAT Aerospace Working On?

Currently operating in stealth mode, LAT Aerospace is designing STOL aircraft that can carry up to 24 passengers and cover distances of around 1,500 kilometers. These aircraft are being built to take off and land on small "air-stops" that require minimal space—comparable to a parking lot. This innovation aims to simplify air travel for people living in smaller cities and towns by reducing dependency on large airports.

Expanding Financial Backing and Hiring Experts

Besides Goyal’s initial USD 20 million investment, LAT Aerospace is planning to raise an additional USD 50 million in seed funding. The company is also looking to hire top engineers specializing in aerodynamics, material sciences, and hybrid propulsion systems to bring its vision to life.

How STOL Aircraft Can Change Regional Travel

STOL aircraft are designed to operate in areas with limited infrastructure, making them perfect for connecting small cities that don’t have large airports. LAT Aerospace’s goal is to make regional flights as easy and affordable as taking a bus. If successful, this could reduce travel time and offer a new alternative to expensive and time-consuming road or rail journeys.

Competing With Established Aircraft Makers

LAT Aerospace will compete with big names in the aviation industry like ATR and Bombardier, whose aircraft are used by airlines such as IndiGo and SpiceJet for regional flights in India. If LAT’s innovative aircraft work as planned, it could shake up the market by providing a more flexible and cost-effective travel solution.

The Founders’ Journey: From Zomato to Aviation

Surobhi Das, who played a key role in Zomato’s expansion, is now leading LAT Aerospace’s operations. Her shift from the food-tech industry to aviation reflects the company’s bold ambition to reshape regional air travel.

Deepinder Goyal’s investment in LAT Aerospace marks a major step toward revolutionizing regional connectivity. As the startup moves forward, its impact on the aviation industry will be closely watched by travelers, investors, and industry experts alike.