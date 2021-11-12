From first beauty e-commerce chain to world's richest club, how Nykaa's Falguni Nayar found success

Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan shares AbRam's review of Jawan, reveals what his son loved in Atlee's actioner

India vs Australia: Suryakumar Yadav's rapid 50 in Mohali ends 19-month ODI half-century drought

DNA TV Show: Decoding double standards of Western nations on terrorism after terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

MotoGP Bharat 2023: Ola’s Diamondhead, Adventure, Cruiser, Roadster electric motorcycle showcases at BIC

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 to span 10 venues in West Indies and USA from June 4 to 20

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shah Rukh Khan shares AbRam's review of Jawan, reveals what his son loved in Atlee's actioner

India vs Australia: Suryakumar Yadav's rapid 50 in Mohali ends 19-month ODI half-century drought

DNA TV Show: Decoding double standards of Western nations on terrorism after terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Youngest IAS officers in India

10 protein-rich breakfast option ideas for vegetarians

AI reimagines Bollywood, South superstars as adorable kids

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

EP 1: Virat Kohli | Players to watch out for in the cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC Men's ODI WC 2023

India-Canada Row: Expert explains why Canada became hub of Anti-India activities and what lies ahead

Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: What Is The Conflict Between Azerbaijan and Armenia?

Shah Rukh Khan shares AbRam's review of Jawan, reveals what his son loved in Atlee's actioner

Jio Cinema Film Fest: 20-day film festival to showcase Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Satish Kaushik, Anurag Kashyap's films

Has Priyanka Chopra walked out of Jee Lee Zaraa? Farhan Akhtar says ‘we just have issues with…’

HomeBusiness

Business

From first beauty e-commerce chain to world's richest club, how Nykaa's Falguni Nayar found success

Falguni Nayar launched her beauty e-commerce chain Nykaa in 2012 at the age of 50 years. Previous to that she worked with Kotak Mahindra Group.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 12, 2021, 05:36 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Popular beauty e-commerce chain Nykaa's founder and CEO Falguni Nayar is now one of the world's wealthiest women after recently achieving the feat of becoming the country's richest self-made woman billionaire.

Days after Nykaa's IPO boom, the 58-year-old Falguni Nayar joined the elite club of Bloomberg Billionaires Index, becoming only the seventh Indian woman to secure a place. Nayar owns almost half of Nykaa's shares.

These shares are now worth USD 6.5 billion. Nykaa made its debut in Dalal Street on November 10. The shares of the company surged to 89% as they started market trading on the day, Bloomberg report stated.

Falguni Nayar has an illustrious career spanning over a period of three decades. Nayar launched her beauty e-commerce chain Nykaa in 2012 at the age of 50 years. Previous to that she worked with Kotak Mahindra Group.

In her 19-year-old long career with Kotak Mahindra Group, she went up the ladder to become the Managing Director of the company. Nayar retired from Kotak Mahindra as one of the top officials in its investment banking wing. 

Falguni Nayar is an alumni of the prestigious business school Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad. It goes without saying that this institute helped her shape her career and made her a successful investor.

Falguni Nayar is a true inspiration for all those who aspire to become future entrepreneurs, at the same time defying myths around the age factor. Here we tell you how to take inspiration from Falguni Nayar's career

Planning ahead

Planning well in advance is always advisable. Falguni Nayar had long back planned to launch her own brand by the time she is 50.

Falguni Nayar launched her beauty e-commerce chain Nykaa in 2012 after retiring from Kotak Mahindra Group when she was 50 years old.

Dare to dream

Soon after the Nykaa IPO launch Falguni Nayar in an interview adviced, "I hope more women like me dare to dream for themselves," she said.

Nykaa was launched at a time when women use to purchase beauty products from local stores with very few choices of makeup and beauty items.

Nykaa sells more than 30,000 products of over 300 different brands on its platform as well as in stores.

Taking risks

Nayar took the risk of leaving her established 19-year long career with Kotak Mahindra and starting a new venture at the age of 50 years.

She took a risk to launch a startup like an online beauty platform that was unheard of then and had no prior setup in the country.

Growth and Profitability

Falguni Nayar says it is important to choose both growth and profitability when it comes to investing and one has to be careful about it.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Virat Kohli’s business partner who built Rs 180 crore firm, competing with Tata’s Starbucks, Nescafe, CCD

Why world's no.1 bowler Mohammed Siraj is benched in India vs Australia 1st ODI in Mohali?

Indian startup with over Rs 8,200 crore valuation, beats Scoro, HubSpot, and has Apple as its client

'Mr Bajaj aur Prerna saath mein': Ronit Roy, Shweta Tiwari recreate 'magic', latest photos of actors go viral

Blinkit starts home delivery of ‘Make-in-India’ Apple iPhone 15, Apple 15 Plus

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE