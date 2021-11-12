From first beauty e-commerce chain to world's richest club, how Nykaa's Falguni Nayar found success

Falguni Nayar launched her beauty e-commerce chain Nykaa in 2012 at the age of 50 years. Previous to that she worked with Kotak Mahindra Group.

Popular beauty e-commerce chain Nykaa's founder and CEO Falguni Nayar is now one of the world's wealthiest women after recently achieving the feat of becoming the country's richest self-made woman billionaire.

Days after Nykaa's IPO boom, the 58-year-old Falguni Nayar joined the elite club of Bloomberg Billionaires Index, becoming only the seventh Indian woman to secure a place. Nayar owns almost half of Nykaa's shares.

These shares are now worth USD 6.5 billion. Nykaa made its debut in Dalal Street on November 10. The shares of the company surged to 89% as they started market trading on the day, Bloomberg report stated.

Falguni Nayar has an illustrious career spanning over a period of three decades. Nayar launched her beauty e-commerce chain Nykaa in 2012 at the age of 50 years. Previous to that she worked with Kotak Mahindra Group.

In her 19-year-old long career with Kotak Mahindra Group, she went up the ladder to become the Managing Director of the company. Nayar retired from Kotak Mahindra as one of the top officials in its investment banking wing.

Falguni Nayar is an alumni of the prestigious business school Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad. It goes without saying that this institute helped her shape her career and made her a successful investor.

Falguni Nayar is a true inspiration for all those who aspire to become future entrepreneurs, at the same time defying myths around the age factor. Here we tell you how to take inspiration from Falguni Nayar's career

Planning ahead

Planning well in advance is always advisable. Falguni Nayar had long back planned to launch her own brand by the time she is 50.

Dare to dream

Soon after the Nykaa IPO launch Falguni Nayar in an interview adviced, "I hope more women like me dare to dream for themselves," she said.

Nykaa was launched at a time when women use to purchase beauty products from local stores with very few choices of makeup and beauty items.

Nykaa sells more than 30,000 products of over 300 different brands on its platform as well as in stores.

Taking risks

Nayar took the risk of leaving her established 19-year long career with Kotak Mahindra and starting a new venture at the age of 50 years.

She took a risk to launch a startup like an online beauty platform that was unheard of then and had no prior setup in the country.

Growth and Profitability

Falguni Nayar says it is important to choose both growth and profitability when it comes to investing and one has to be careful about it.