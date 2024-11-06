The Indian-origin entrepreneur holds a bachelor's degree in Commerce from Delhi University (DU).

Many Indians are working in top companies across the world. They completed their education in India and later moved to abroad for better career opportunities. Today, we will tell you about one such person, who is Delhi University alumnus and is currently working at Elon Musk's Tesla. His name is Vaibhav Taneja, who manages Tesla finances. He has been serving as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) since August 2023.

Taneja joined the company in 2017 as Assistant Corporate Controller and worked in this role till May 2018. He then worked as Corporate Controller till March 2019. He was later promoted to Tesla’s Chief Accounting Officer (CAO) before being appointed as CFO in August 2023.

Before joining Tesla, the 46-year-old Indian-origin worked for a year at SolarCity, a solar energy company that Tesla acquired in 2016. The Indian-origin entrepreneur holds a bachelor's degree in Commerce from Delhi University (DU) and is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive). Between 1997 and 2000, he also pursued his chartered accountancy at ICAI.

Taneja has more than 18 years of experience working with multinational companies in technology, retail and telecom. He started his career at PriceWaterhouseCoopers, where he joined in 1999 as Assistant Manager. He worked for the company for almost 17 years. He also has experience with financial statement audits to be filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.