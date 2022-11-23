From CoderPad to Hubspot, these companies are offering jobs to employees sacked by Twitter

It is well known that around half of the employees at the social networking site Twitter have lost their jobs. Following Twitter's mass layoffs by its billionaire owner Elon Musk, numerous doors are now opening for those employees.

Sacked employees from Twitter are getting offers:

A media story claims that since Elon Musk's arrival, the former Twitter employees are currently experiencing something similar. Some tech companies have begun making offers to these employees. In this offer, it has been said that you can work as much or as long as you want while working with us.

Numerous tech firms are actively courting the thousands of skilled workers that were sacked by social media giant; Twitter. Elon Musk cut the senior executives of the company to part-time workers after buying Twitter. Around 3,700 employees, or over half of the workforce, have been sacked.

Printed open letter:

An open letter to individuals quitting Twitter was written by CoderPad's Amanda Richardson, CEO of Recruitment. He described what he did as "extremely disappointing, painful, and discouraging," after the takeover. At Coderpad, he claimed, 'we believe your skill is everything.'

The officer of this company expressed displeasure:

American software company Hubspot's Chief People Officer, Katie Burke, has voiced her displeasure with Musk. Katie stated, "Listening to criticism is part of the job for a leader," in a LinkedIn Post. "Great leaders accept debate and dissent as part of the process that makes you stronger," she wrote. HubSpot is hiring if you want a place where you can disagree with people.