BUSINESS

From cab driver to owning multiple companies, this is how Money Singh fulfilled his American Dream, he now earns...

Money Singh was an immigrant in the United States who left Punjab for the American dream in 2006 while he was 19. With a turning point he started earning millions of dollars with every business he owned. He now earns more than USD 1 million from both his companies.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 27, 2025, 10:23 PM IST

Fate, never quitting and taking up opportunities what made Money Singh turn from a depressed man with hardly any money to a man with multiple businesses. Money Singh was an immigrant in the United States who left Punjab for the American dream in 2006 while he was 19. His early days in San Francisco were full of struggles as he was adjusting to the new environment. loneliness and hopelessness had gripped him. In an interview with CNBC Make It, he said, “I was [depressed] for that one year. I wanted to go back. Socially, I was very alone.”

Initially, his struggles and situations made him reluctant, but eventually this also gave birth to his new American dream. His early struggles included dropping out of college as he could not transfer his credits from his studies in India to the institution in the USA in the Bay Area. Devastated, his mother's advice to take up some work helped him to overcome. He started working at a local drugstore before joining his uncle’s cab company. Till this point, he was earning USD 6 an hour by working as a cab driver, but with a turning point he started earning millions of dollars with every business he owned, as reported by CNBC. 

He worked as a cab driver for over a decade and later owned five cabs and along with it he started Driver’s Network, which would become ATCS Platform Solutions, a marketing and advertising platform for individual drivers. However, in 2019, Singh decided to expand his business and opened Dandies Barbershop & Beard Stylist in Mountain View, taking inspiration from his mother’s salon business. Though it was a risk, it still paid off. According to CNBC, the revenue from Dandies was USD 1.07 million in sales in 2024, with ATCS Platform Singh earned USD 1.18 million in revenue. Singh earns millions from both businesses and so divides his time between them. 

