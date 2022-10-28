Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

From BBT to Young Sheldon, check out Elon Musk’s appearances in famous TV shows

Elon Musk has played himself in various TV shows. Here's a list of the famous TV shows he appeared in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 02:15 PM IST

From BBT to Young Sheldon, check out Elon Musk’s appearances in famous TV shows
From BBT to Young Sheldon, check out Elon Musk’s appearances in famous TV shows
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has finally taken over as Twitter's top executive, and his first task was apparently to replace the company's policy chief Vijaya Gadde, chief executive of Indian descent Parag Agrawal, and chief financial officer Ned Segal.
 
While Musk is well-known for his commercial ventures, the tech billionaire is also well-known for his appearances on prestigious TV programmes. (Also Read: Elon Musk desires Twitter to be the ‘most respected advertising platform’, fires Parag Agarwal, Gadde and more)
 
Elon Musk 5 most famous TV appearances:
 
The Big Bang Theory
The Platonic Permutation is the episode from 2015
 
The Big Bang Theory series has featured cameos from a variety of celebrities over the years, including British theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, astronaut Buzz Aldrin, "Star Trek" actors William Shatner and George Takei, and Marvel comics legend Stan Lee.
 
The Simpsons
The Musk Who Fell to Earth, an episode from 2015.
The Simpsons is an American animated sitcom; the series is a satirical depiction of American life, epitomized by the Simpson family
 
South Park
Episodes include The End of Serialisation as We Know It, Not Funny, and Members Only, from 2016.
South Park revolves around four boys and their exploits in and around the titular Colorado town.
 
Mars
Episode: Season 1, year 2016-2018
 
Young Sheldon
Musk appears in a cameo as himself. A Patch, a Modem, and a Zantac is the episode.
The series, set in the late 1980s and early 1990s, is a spin-off prequel to The Big Bang Theory.
 
Musk spent months attempting to back out of the agreement after initially agreeing to purchase the business in April, initially expressing worries about the number of bots on the platform and then charges made by a company whistleblower.
 
Twitter agreed to take Musk's offer to buy the social media platform private in April. Musk quickly cast doubt on his willingness to uphold the deal, claiming that the business had not fully disclosed the quantity of spam and phoney accounts using the site.
 
Twitter sued Elon Musk after the billionaire announced he was ending the agreement, claiming he refused to uphold his duties to the company and its owners because the agreement no longer served his personal interests. Ultimately, a judge for the Delaware Chancery Court said that Musk had until October 28 to finalise the Twitter acquisition or risk going to trial.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Mimi star Kriti Sanon shows off her curves in bodycon dress, photos go viral
Amitabh Bachchan Diwali bash: Abhishek, Aishwarya welcome Karan Johar, Anupam Kher, Gauri Khan for celebrations
Delhi's air quality: Capital breathes cleanest air in two years
Brahmastra star Mouni Roy looks breathtaking in pink dress, drops stunning photos from Maldives
Hartalika Teej 2022: Facts that you need to know about Hartalika Teej
Speed Reads
More
First-image
T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan-Ireland clash abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.