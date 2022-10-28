From BBT to Young Sheldon, check out Elon Musk’s appearances in famous TV shows

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has finally taken over as Twitter's top executive, and his first task was apparently to replace the company's policy chief Vijaya Gadde, chief executive of Indian descent Parag Agrawal, and chief financial officer Ned Segal.

While Musk is well-known for his commercial ventures, the tech billionaire is also well-known for his appearances on prestigious TV programmes.

Elon Musk 5 most famous TV appearances:

The Big Bang Theory

The Platonic Permutation is the episode from 2015

The Big Bang Theory series has featured cameos from a variety of celebrities over the years, including British theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, astronaut Buzz Aldrin, "Star Trek" actors William Shatner and George Takei, and Marvel comics legend Stan Lee.

The Simpsons

The Musk Who Fell to Earth, an episode from 2015.

The Simpsons is an American animated sitcom; the series is a satirical depiction of American life, epitomized by the Simpson family

South Park

Episodes include The End of Serialisation as We Know It, Not Funny, and Members Only, from 2016.

South Park revolves around four boys and their exploits in and around the titular Colorado town.

Mars

Episode: Season 1, year 2016-2018

Young Sheldon

Musk appears in a cameo as himself. A Patch, a Modem, and a Zantac is the episode.

The series, set in the late 1980s and early 1990s, is a spin-off prequel to The Big Bang Theory.

