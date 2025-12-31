FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

On Waves OTT, Manushya Weaves Laughter and Lore into a Reflective Hindi Web Series.

Miracles Healthcare Expands Multispecialty Care with Orthopedic, ENT, and Gastro Specialists

Why Enrolling Your Child in a Preschool Is Important

Khaleda Zia: From democracy icon to free speech villain- Bangladesh's iron lady of ironies

When Crypto Theft Becomes State Policy: What North Korea’s $2 Billion Haul Really Means

Long Weekends Calendar of 2026: Month-wise list to plan smart leaves for your next trip

Happy New Year 2026: 25+ wishes, quotes, greetings, messages to share with family, friends on December 31

From 8th Pay Commission to LPG price: 5 new rule changes from January 1 that will directly affect you

Why are Zomato, Swiggy, Zepto, other gig workers on nationwide strike today? Know reason here, their demands

Year ender 2025: Most profitable Indian movie with 1553% ROI, it's not Chhaava, Saiyaara, Dhurandhar, but this non-starrer, movie name is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
On Waves OTT, Manushya Weaves Laughter and Lore into a Reflective Hindi Web Series.

Manushya on Waves OTT: A Satirical Fusion of Mythology and Modernity

Miracles Healthcare Expands Multispecialty Care with Orthopedic, ENT, and Gastro Specialists

Miracles Healthcare Expands Multispecialty Care in Gurgaon

Why Enrolling Your Child in a Preschool Is Important

Why Enrolling Your Child in a Preschool Is Important

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's exotic honeymoon in Portugal: From cosy dinner to sea view to fun rides, check viral pics

Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's exotic honeymoon in Portugal

English football legend David Beckham named ‘Most Beautiful Face of 2025’, Singapore actor Ayden Sng ranks 3rd, know where Blackpink’s Rosé stands

English football legend David Beckham named ‘Most Beautiful Face of 2025’, Singa

Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Prime Video, more

Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Pri

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

From 8th Pay Commission to LPG price: 5 new rule changes from January 1 that will directly affect you

Major financial rule changes in India starting January 1, 2026, will impact you directly. Read here to know

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 31, 2025, 01:33 PM IST

From 8th Pay Commission to LPG price: 5 new rule changes from January 1 that will directly affect you
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As the clock strikes midnight on December 31, 2025, India will bid adieu to the old and hello to the new. But the new year brings more than just fireworks and resolutions; it marks the implementation of several policy and regulatory changes that will impact various aspects of life, including banking, taxation, and household budgets.

Mandatory PAN-Aadhaar linking

For people who have not yet linked their PAN and Aadhaar, it's time to take action. From January 1, 2026, linking these two crucial documents will become mandatory to avoid account freezes and service blocks. This move aims to improve tax compliance, reduce fraud, and enhance transparency in the Indian financial system. Failure to comply may disrupt tax filing, refunds, and access to major banking services, so it's essential to get it done ASAP to stay on the safe side.

8th Pay Commission implementation

The end of the 7th Pay Commission's term on December 31, 2025, paves the way for the 8th Pay Commission, which will kick in from January 1, 2026. Central government employees and pensioners can expect changes in their salaries and pensions, although the actual hike might take some time to reflect. This revision is likely to bring relief to government employees and pensioners, helping them cope with inflation and rising living costs.

Revised LPG and fuel prices

Household budgets are set to face another challenge with the revision of prices for domestic and commercial LPG cylinders, as well as Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), effective January 1, 2026. This change may impact cooking costs and airfares, adding to the financial burden on consumers.

New farmer IDs for PM-Kisan

The Indian government has introduced a new Farmer ID system for the PM-Kisan scheme, making it mandatory for new applicants from January 1, 2026. This digital ID links farmers' land records, crop information, Aadhaar, and bank details, ensuring transparency and efficient benefit transfer. Existing beneficiaries aren't affected, but new applicants must register to receive the Rs 6,000 annual support.

New Income Tax Return (ITR) Forms

Taxpayers can expect a revamped income tax return (ITR) form from January 2026, which will likely come pre-filled with banking and spending details. This move aims to simplify the filing process while also increasing scrutiny to minimize errors and omissions. The new ITR form is expected to make tax compliance easier and more efficient for individuals and businesses alike

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
On Waves OTT, Manushya Weaves Laughter and Lore into a Reflective Hindi Web Series.
Manushya on Waves OTT: A Satirical Fusion of Mythology and Modernity
Miracles Healthcare Expands Multispecialty Care with Orthopedic, ENT, and Gastro Specialists
Miracles Healthcare Expands Multispecialty Care in Gurgaon
Why Enrolling Your Child in a Preschool Is Important
Why Enrolling Your Child in a Preschool Is Important
Khaleda Zia: From democracy icon to free speech villain- Bangladesh's iron lady of ironies
Khaleda Zia: From democracy icon to free speech villain- Bangladesh's iron lady
When Crypto Theft Becomes State Policy: What North Korea’s $2 Billion Haul Really Means
When Crypto Theft Becomes State Policy: What North Korea’s $2 Billion Haul Reall
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's exotic honeymoon in Portugal: From cosy dinner to sea view to fun rides, check viral pics
Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's exotic honeymoon in Portugal
English football legend David Beckham named ‘Most Beautiful Face of 2025’, Singapore actor Ayden Sng ranks 3rd, know where Blackpink’s Rosé stands
English football legend David Beckham named ‘Most Beautiful Face of 2025’, Singa
Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Prime Video, more
Most-Anticipated K-Dramas of 2026: List of upcoming Korean shows on Netflix, Pri
Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig engagement: UNSEEN childhood photos of Rahul Gandhi' nephew, Priyanka Gandhi's son go viral, SEE PICS
Raihan Vadra-Aviva Baig engagement: Unseen childhood photos of Rahul Gandhi' nep
Raihan Vadra, Aviva Baig's enagement: Unseen photos of newest couple of Gandhi-Vadra family
Raihan Vadra, Aviva Baig's enagement: Unseen photos of newest couple
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement