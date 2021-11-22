From 50 paisa to Rs 2 lakh revenue per day: Meet Patricia Narayan, the rags-to-riches restaurateur

Patricia Narayan is today a celebrated self-made entrepreneur and famous restauranteur in Chennai. But her life’s story is one of overcoming adversity with grits, guts and sheer determination. From escaping a bad marriage and being a single mother with no support to being the boss of a well-known chain of restaurants, Narayan carved her destiny though ups and downs over a 3-decade career.

Patricia Narayan, the FICCI Woman Entrepreneur of the year in 2010, started her career as a 2 people operation and earned a revenue of 50 paisa per day. Gradually she became the operator of a restaurant chain employing 200 people and generating a revenue of Rs 2,00,000 per day.

She was 18 years old when she walked out of an abusive marriage with an alcoholic husband. With no other option but to support her children on her own, she started selling jams, squashes and pickles on order but soon decided to set up a cart selling tea, coffee, cutlets, etc. on Chennai’s Marina Beach. The first day of business saw her sell only one cup of coffee for fifty paise.

Narayan did not give up and soon ended up running a canteen in 1984. By the end of the 1980s, she had an outfit with multiple branches serving hundreds of customers. Her business kept prospering and by the late nineties she had become director at a well-known restaurant brand in Chennai.

However, she confronted the biggest tragedy of her life when Patricia lost her daughter and son-in-law in a road accident in 2004. Dedicating to her daughter, Patricia opened her brand Sandheepha in 2006.

Apart from standalone restaurant, her brand caters to many big corporate food courts. Patricia also runs an ambulance service in the town of Acharapakkam, the place where the celebrated entrepreneur’s daughter lost her life.