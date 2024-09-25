From 2014 till now, secret behind Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's Rs 9747542550000 net worth, which makes him..

Mukesh Ambani is married to Nita Ambani and is the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries. The couple are parents to three children - Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani.

Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani is one of the richest people, not only in India but also in the world. From petrochemicals to retail shops, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, founded by his father Dhirubhai Ambani, has a global presence today. But, do you know how rich is Mukesh Ambani? Let us take a detailed look at his wealth and how it has grown in the last 10 years.

When PM Modi won the Lok Sabha Elections in 2014, Mukesh Ambani was already on the path to becoming one of the richest people in the world. Mukesh Ambani's net worth, in 2015, was $21 billion. In current Indian rupees, this amount equals Rs 1.75 lakh crore.

In 2016, there was a slight decline in Mukesh Ambani's wealth. It came down to $19.3 billion which is Rs 1.61 lakh crore.

In 2017, Mukesh Ambani's wealth saw a slight increase again and hit $23.2 billion i.e. Rs 1.94 lakh crore.

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's wealth almost doubled in 2018. It came up to $40.1 billion i.e. Rs 3.35 lakh crore.

In 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Mukesh Ambani's net worth also saw a big decline. It dropped from $50 billion to $36.8 billion. That is, his net worth was reduced to Rs 3.7 lakh crore.

However, being at the top of one's game for too long always teaches valuable lessons. Mukesh Ambani's wealth increased tremendously in 2021 to $84.5 billion i.e. Rs 7.6 lakh crore.

From 2021 to 2024, Mukesh Ambani then never looked back and strived to increase his net worth through smart business investments and diversification. What also helped Reliance was how its digital arm attracted billions in investment from Facebook and Google. One of the major contributors to the increase in Mukesh Ambani's wealth is Jio which has made smartphones accessible to all people at affordable rates.

Reliance and Mukesh Ambani are expected to move only upwards in terms of wealth, thanks to now his children also contributing to the business.

As of today, Mukesh Ambani's net worth is a whopping $116.7 billion which is approximately Rs 9.7 lakh crore.

