From 0 bank balance to Rs 100 crore, how 3 friends got idea from Bihar and built a big business

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Bonita Rajpurohit, first transwoman to lead Hindi film, struggled to make ends meet, Ektaa Kapoor cast her when..

Bangalore North Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

IPL 2024: Female fan touches Rohit Sharma's feet; ex-MI captain wins hearts by giving his autograph - Watch

WWE WrestleMania 40 Day 1 results and everything that happened as Reigns, Rock defeat Rhodes-Rollins in main event

LSG vs GT, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Bonita Rajpurohit, first transwoman to lead Hindi film, struggled to make ends meet, Ektaa Kapoor cast her when..

Bangalore North Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

IPL 2024: Female fan touches Rohit Sharma's feet; ex-MI captain wins hearts by giving his autograph - Watch

Benefits of having early dinner

8 superfoods to keep body cool during summer 

Where does world's richest Muslim live?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

Shocking! Another Indian Student Dies In United States, Probe Underway: Indian Consulate In New York

West Bengal News: NIA Team Attacked in East Medinipur, Officer Injured, Vehicle Vandalized

Lalu Yadav Arrest Warrant: Big Blow To RJD Chief Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Bihar News

Meet Bonita Rajpurohit, first transwoman to lead Hindi film, struggled to make ends meet, Ektaa Kapoor cast her when..

Meet former beauty queen, who dated superstar, quit films to marry cricketer with two kids, was left heartbroken when...

AR Rahman reveals his core idea behind scoring music for Amar Singh Chamkila: 'You can't do stuff which is...'

HomeBusiness

Business

From 0 bank balance to Rs 100 crore, how 3 friends got idea from Bihar and built a big business

Three friends, Abhishek Negi, Uttam Kumar, and Aditya Kumar, founded Eggoz with the goal of offering eggs from hens-fed herbal feed to the market as a better source of protein.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Apr 07, 2024, 04:12 PM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ever considered selling eggs with a brand tag? Yes, these three friends are doing this and have been successful; you have probably heard a lot of success stories, but this one is a little different. Three friends, Abhishek Negi, Uttam Kumar, and Aditya Kumar, founded Eggoz with the goal of offering eggs from hens-fed herbal feed to the market as a better source of protein. At the moment, Eggoz sells 4 lakh eggs every day and makes about Rs 100 crore in profit.

In an interview with News 18, Abhishek Negi mentioned that their motivation for starting the company was personal, as he loves eating eggs, and business-related, as there is a lot of potential in the egg industry in India. According to Negi, the market for eggs is enormous because the amount consumed doubles every 8 to 9 years. Eggoz is attempting to become the Amul of eggs, but there is not a branded egg company in this region that offers regular eggs in metro areas.

According to Negi, their eggs are fresh and made with herbs, and it takes them just one day to go from the hen's place of lay to the market. Their eggs hatch in 3-4 days, and they do not smell bad. Eggoz offers orange yolk which has more nutritional value than the yellow yolk.

They did poultry farming in Bihar for three years before launching their brand in 2020. The company faced several challenges, including the impact of demonetization on Negi's previous startup, Roader, and the spread of rumors during the COVID-19 pandemic that eggs and chicken were bad for health. Eggoz overcame financial difficulties and secured funding in spite of these obstacles. They currently generate more than Rs 100 crore in revenue. In an interview with News 18, he mentioned that when they were having difficulties, their bank balance had almost reached zero.

Eggoz plans to launch several new products, including Egg Salani, Egg Powder, and Egg Liquid. The company's success demonstrates the potential for branded egg companies in India, and Eggoz aims to become a leader in this market.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

PM Modi holds roadshow in Ghaziabad: Check Traffic Advisory, restrictions

Meet one of India's youngest IAS officers, cracked UPSC exam twice by 24, UPSC topper Tina Dabi...

Meet Miss India finalist who quit modelling, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, became IFS officer, is posted in..

'100 times worse than Covid': Scientists warn of deadly H5N1 bird flu pandemic

This film revived Rajesh Khanna's career, forced senior citizens to change their wills, caused controversy when...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement