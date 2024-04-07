From 0 bank balance to Rs 100 crore, how 3 friends got idea from Bihar and built a big business

Ever considered selling eggs with a brand tag? Yes, these three friends are doing this and have been successful; you have probably heard a lot of success stories, but this one is a little different. Three friends, Abhishek Negi, Uttam Kumar, and Aditya Kumar, founded Eggoz with the goal of offering eggs from hens-fed herbal feed to the market as a better source of protein. At the moment, Eggoz sells 4 lakh eggs every day and makes about Rs 100 crore in profit.

In an interview with News 18, Abhishek Negi mentioned that their motivation for starting the company was personal, as he loves eating eggs, and business-related, as there is a lot of potential in the egg industry in India. According to Negi, the market for eggs is enormous because the amount consumed doubles every 8 to 9 years. Eggoz is attempting to become the Amul of eggs, but there is not a branded egg company in this region that offers regular eggs in metro areas.

According to Negi, their eggs are fresh and made with herbs, and it takes them just one day to go from the hen's place of lay to the market. Their eggs hatch in 3-4 days, and they do not smell bad. Eggoz offers orange yolk which has more nutritional value than the yellow yolk.

They did poultry farming in Bihar for three years before launching their brand in 2020. The company faced several challenges, including the impact of demonetization on Negi's previous startup, Roader, and the spread of rumors during the COVID-19 pandemic that eggs and chicken were bad for health. Eggoz overcame financial difficulties and secured funding in spite of these obstacles. They currently generate more than Rs 100 crore in revenue. In an interview with News 18, he mentioned that when they were having difficulties, their bank balance had almost reached zero.

Eggoz plans to launch several new products, including Egg Salani, Egg Powder, and Egg Liquid. The company's success demonstrates the potential for branded egg companies in India, and Eggoz aims to become a leader in this market.