Business

'Free OTT, Zomato Gold': Mukesh Ambani's gift for Jio users on 8th anniversary at just Rs...

Jio users who will recharge between September 5 and September 10, will get three benefits worth Rs 700 with select plans.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 05, 2024, 07:38 PM IST

'Free OTT, Zomato Gold': Mukesh Ambani's gift for Jio users on 8th anniversary at just Rs...
Since the price hike of mobile recharges in July this year, Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Jio announcing new offers to its users. From monthly to annual plans, Jio users have different options. Now, on its 8th anniversary, Jio has announced new offers on select recharge plans for its users. 

As per Jio's official website, Jio users who will recharge between September 5 and September 10, will get three benefits worth Rs 700 with select plans. These plans include two quarterly plans of Rs 899 and Rs 999, and an annual plan of Rs 3,599.

What are the benefits?

Benefits on offer include a subscription to 10 OTTs and a 10 GB data pack with 28 day-validity worth Rs 175. Moreover, a subscription to three months of gold membership of Zomato at no cost among other benefits.

The two offerings -- Rs 899 and Rs 999 plans -- currently have a daily data limit of 2GB and have validity of 90 days and 98 days, respectively, while Rs 3,599 plan comes with daily data quota of 2.5 GB, valid for 365 days.

READ | Mukesh Ambani's big gift for Reliance shareholders, company approves...

Reliance Jio is India's largest telecom operator with over 490 million subscribers. With 8 per cent of global data traffic, Jio has emerged as the world's largest mobile data network. Currently, 60 per cent of India's total data traffic is carried on Jio's 4G and 5G networks, with the average data usage per user per month increasing more than 73 times since 2016, according to estimates.

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
