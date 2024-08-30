Twitter
Apple iPhone 16 expected price in India: Battery, design, specifications and other details

Khel Khel Mein director Mudassar Aziz on film's journey, says finding success beyond first weekend is important

Shocking video: Liftman sneaks into house through lift in Noida, retreats after alarm turns on immediately

This tiny country has gained more wealth than US, UK, India, China since 2010, the name will leave you suprised

'I respect everyone but...': Jasprit Bumrah's savage reply to 'toughest batter to bowl' query goes viral - Watch

Business

Free offer of Mukesh Ambani to challenge expensive smartphones, Jio to compete with Google

By providing 100GB of cloud storage for free, Jio is positioning itself as a formidable competitor in the cloud storage market, potentially drawing customers away from Google and other paid cloud services

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 09:26 PM IST

Free offer of Mukesh Ambani to challenge expensive smartphones, Jio to compete with Google
Mukesh Ambani, the visionary behind Reliance Jio
Imagine a world where expensive smartphones with massive storage are no longer necessary. What if all your photos, videos, and documents could be stored for free, and you no longer had to shell out extra cash for high-storage devices? Mukesh Ambani, the visionary behind Reliance Jio, is making this a reality, and in the process, he might just be spoiling Google’s game.

At the 47th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries Limited, Mukesh Ambani made a groundbreaking announcement that could redefine the smartphone industry. Jio users will now receive up to 100GB of free cloud storage as part of the new Jio Welcome Offer. This offer, set to launch during Diwali, means that users no longer need to invest in expensive smartphones just for extra storage. Instead, they can store all their data—photos, videos, documents—on the cloud at no cost.

This move has the potential to shake up the smartphone market. Traditionally, the price of a smartphone increases with its storage capacity. By offering such a significant amount of cloud storage for free, Jio is making it possible for users to opt for more affordable devices with lower internal storage, thus challenging the market dynamics.

Moreover, this offer could significantly impact companies like Google, which currently charges users for additional cloud storage beyond a limited free offering. By providing 100GB of cloud storage for free, Jio is positioning itself as a formidable competitor in the cloud storage market, potentially drawing customers away from Google and other paid cloud services.

But Jio’s innovations don’t stop there. Ambani also unveiled plans for Jio Brain AI Suite, an artificial intelligence platform aimed at making AI accessible to all. Alongside, Jio is preparing to establish a gigawatt-scale AI-ready data centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, fully powered by Reliance’s green energy. This ambitious project will make AI applications more affordable and accessible, further solidifying Jio's role as a leader in technological advancements.

With these announcements, Mukesh Ambani is not just offering a service—he’s laying the foundation for a digital revolution that could transform the way we think about technology and storage. The days of expensive smartphones may be numbered, and Google may soon find itself facing unexpected competition from this Indian giant.

