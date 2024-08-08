Twitter
Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley diagnosed with incurable autoimmune disorder: 'I just thought I was...'

How rich is Drishti IAS owner Vikas Divyakirti? What are his other sources of income apart from coaching UPSC aspirants

Avinash Tiwary, Tripti Dimri-starrer cult classic Laila Majnu to re-release in theatres; here's how you can watch

REVEALED: Salary of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani, highest salary is of…

Heart over hurdles: French athlete proposes to boyfriend after record-breaking Paris Olympics race, watch viral video

Business

Business

Fraud Alert! Income Tax Department warns against rising ITR scams, here's how you can safeguard yourself

The Income Tax Department issues warning against rising ITR scams.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 08, 2024, 12:42 PM IST

Fraud Alert! Income Tax Department warns against rising ITR scams, here's how you can safeguard yourself
Representative Image (Photo credit: Pexels.com)
As the deadline for filing Income Tax Return (ITR) has passed, many people are waiting to get their refund while some people are still filing it with a penalty, or late fee. If you haven't received your ITR, the Income Tax Department will send it directly to your bank accounts or via a demand draft or a check on your address provided. 

Meanwhile, the Income Tax Department (ITR) has issued a warning against the rising ITR scams. The scammers send a message to the recipient's number claiming that 'your Income Tax Refund is due'. The message contains a link to 'verify account details'. Once you click on the link, the scammers can steal your sensitive information. 

The Income Tax Department, meanwhile, has clarified that it doesn't send such message to the recipients. The department has said that it would not ask the taxpayers to make immediate payments. The refund details will only be shared through ITR acknowledgement attachments. 

Information regarding the ITR is not shared through personal messages or calls, keeping safety concerns in mind, said the Income Tax Department. 

Here's how you can check your ITR status: 

1. Visit the Income Tax e-filing website, i.e., https://www.incometax.gov.in./

2. Provide the relevant details to log in

3. Click on the 'My Account' section

4. Go to the 'Income Tax Returns' in the dropdown menu

5. Select the assessment year for which you want to check the ITR status

6. Select the hyperlink provided

7. You will recieve a pop-up on your screen showing the date of the issuance of the ITR. 

In case of the delay in the issuance of the ITR, ensure if you entered the correct bank details and other relevant data. The State Bank of India (SBI) processes the ITR. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
