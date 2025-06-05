Dassault Aviation, the manufacturer of Rafale fighter jets, has joined hands with a subsidiary of the Tata Group to produce some parts of the combat jet in India. Under the collaboration, a production facility will be set up in Hyderabad.

Dassault Aviation, the manufacturer of Rafale fighter jets, has joined hands with a subsidiary of the Tata Group to produce some parts of the combat jet in India. Under the tie-up, a production facility will be established in Hyderabad, Telangana. "Dassault Aviation and Tata Advanced Systems Limited have signed four Production Transfer Agreements to manufacture the Rafale fighter aircraft fuselage in India, marking a significant step forward in strengthening the country's aerospace manufacturing capabilities and supporting global supply chains. This facility represents a significant investment in India's aerospace infrastructure and will serve as a critical hub for high-precision manufacturing," according to an official press release.

Firms issue joint presser

"Under the scope of the partnership, Tata Advanced Systems will set up a cutting-edge production facility in Hyderabad for the manufacture of key structural sections of the Rafale, including the lateral shells of the rear fuselage, the complete rear section, the central fuselage, and the front section," the presser added.

Dassault's historic move

The development marks the first time the Rafale jet's fuselage will be manufactured anywhere outside France, where Dassault was founded nearly a century ago. "This is a decisive step in strengthening our supply chain in India. Thanks to the expansion of our local partners, including TASL, one of the major players in the Indian aerospace industry, this supply chain will contribute to the successful ramp-up of the Rafale, and, with our support, will meet our quality and competitiveness requirements," said Eric Trappier, chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of Dassault Aviation.

Production timeline

The first fuselage sections will likely to be rolled out by 2028, with the facility expected to deliver up to two complete fuselages a month.

Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), which has facilities across India, works in various key sectors, such as aerostructures and aeroengines, defence and security, and land mobility.