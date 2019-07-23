FPI sell-off continues, market down 3.75% since Budget

Extending losses for the third session in a row, the domestic equity market witnessed heavy selling on Monday, on account of outflows by foreign portfolio investors (FPI) and weak start to June quarter performances.

The key benchmark indices were dragged bank and financial stocks with the HDFC duo witnessing heavy profit-booking.

S&P BSE Sensex breached 38000-mark intraday when it fell 443.2 points to touch a low of 37890.32 before closing 305.88 points, or 0.88%, lower at 38031.13. NSE Nifty 50 also ended below 11400-level, as it touched an intraday low of 11301.25 before ending 73.05 points, or 0.64%, lower at 11346.20.

Volatility index India VIX surged 3.36% to 13.01, signaling increased volatility in the market

The surcharge on the super-rich has not gone down well with the FPIs as they look for ways to soften the blow. FPI outflows in equities in July stood at Rs 8,796 crore, while inflows in debt market stood at Rs 1,099 crore. According to provisional data available on BSE, FPI outflow on Monday was Rs 1,916.91 crore against inflows by domestic investors at Rs 1,829.90 crore.

The FPI inflow in equities has been on steady decline since March, when it was Rs 33,981 crore. In June, the FPI inflow was Rs 2,596 crore.

On Thursday, the Parliament passed the Finance Bill for the current fiscal without any amendments to the higher tax surcharge proposed for the super-rich category in the Budget, which prompted the FPI sell-off.

Of the 30-stock Sensex, 16 stocks reported gains and 14 reported losses, with major gainers being YES Bank, Vedanta, Asian Paints, Reliance, Maruti Suzuki, and Sun Pharma, rising up to 9.49%. On the other hand, major losers were HDFC, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance and ITC losing up to 5.09%.

Among the 11 sectoral indices, six ended in red and five in green. Nifty Financial Services (-2.55%) led the pack of losers, followed by Bank (-1.63%), Private Bank (-1.45%) and Realty (-1.41%).

Nifty Media (1.88%) led the pack of gainers, followed by Metal (1.69%), Pharma (1%), IT (0.42%) and Auto (0.38%).

Siddhartha Khemka, head - retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said FPIs continued their selling spree after the finance minister denied to tweak surcharge on the super-rich. Further, muted earnings season so far, poor rainfall and unfriendly budget along with concerns over geopolitical issues and global slowdown dented the overall sentiments, he said.

"Markets would keep an eye on the ECB and Fed monetary policy which will be held this month. Besides, macroeconomic data, the trend in global markets, the progress of monsoon, and quarterly results of companies would continue to drive the market trend. Even crude oil prices and rupee movement amid trade tension between US-China and US-Iran conflict would keep markets volatile. Given such a background, we would recommend IT as a defensive bet. Markets would pick up cues from the ECB and Fed policy stance, till which pressure is likely to continue," Khemka said.

Deepak Jasani, head, retail research, HDFC Securities, said with the Nifty correcting further, the bears remain in control.

"Further downsides are likely once the immediate support of 11301 is broken. Any pullback rally could find resistances at 11393-11496," Jasani said.