Headlines

Project K: Deepika Padukone's first look from Prabhas-starrer takes internet by storm, fans say 'those eyes ufffff'

CSIR NET Result 2023 likely soon at csirnet.nta.nic.in: See how to check here

'United we stand': Opposition leaders begin 2-day key meet over strategies for Lok Sabha elections 2024

This company may invest Rs 8,800 crore for iPhone manufacturing plant in Karnataka, not Ambani's Reliance, Tata Group

S Jaishankar, 2 other BJP candidates elected to Rajya Sabha 'uncontested' from Gujarat

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Project K: Deepika Padukone's first look from Prabhas-starrer takes internet by storm, fans say 'queen is coming'

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

CSIR NET Result 2023 likely soon at csirnet.nta.nic.in: See how to check here

UPSC: Top 10 youngest IAS officers in India

10 benefits of drinking hot water in the morning

Successful CEOs, founders who are not from IIT, IIM

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

Edufuture Excellence Awards 2023: Actor Sanjana Sanghi spills the beans on her school secrets

DNA: Jawan On Duty Appeals To Save Family, Alleges Wife Assaulted In Tamil Nadu

3 terrorists with narcotics and weapons injured by Indian Army in Poonch

Project K: Deepika Padukone's first look from Prabhas-starrer takes internet by storm, fans say 'queen is coming'

Kajol's kissing scene from The Trial goes viral, netizens say 'bhai ye sab kya dekhna padh rha hai'

'My face looks f**ked up': Urfi Javed gets under eye-fillers after being trolled, says 'even makeup can't hide my...'

HomeBusiness

Business

This company may invest Rs 8,800 crore for iPhone manufacturing plant in Karnataka, not Ambani's Reliance, Tata Group

Foxconn, Apple's primary iPhone manufacturer, has proposed building a supplementary plant in Karnataka for Rs 8,800 crore and create 14,000 jobs.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 10:19 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Foxconn is considering plans to build a second iPhone production facility in Karnataka, which would result in the creation of 14,000 jobs. The idea was presented on Monday morning during a high-level meeting between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and representatives of Foxconn Industrial Internet. 

Foxconn Industrial Internet (Fii) has expressed its interest to invest Rs 8,800 crore in Karnataka.

The proposed iPhone assembly plant, according to a state government press release, will need around 100 acres of land. It is most likely to be located in Tumakuru, which is around 70 kilometres northwest of Bangalore. It would be utilized to produce the displays and casings for phones that are required. The new plant would act as a support facility for the Devanahalli final assembly unit.

Siddaramaiah emphasized the coordination between academia and industries throughout the conference and emphasized the favourable atmosphere the state has for industrial growth.

He urged them to establish the unit in the state and gave the Fii team, led by CEO Brand Cheng, the assurance that the government will make talented human resources more readily available.

“Foxconn is coming up in about 300 acres. They will invest USD one billion, which is ₹8,400 crore, and will create 50,000 employment in the first phase. The company has planned to start production at the plant by next April," the Minister had said. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This Bollywood actress was first Indian to have Barbie doll modelled on her; it's not Priyanka, Kareena, Deepika, Alia

Kriti Sanon’s Blue Butterfly Films has connection to Sushant Singh Rajput? Here’s what actress said

Most expensive ‘original’ Apple iPhone sold for Rs 1,29,80,000, breaks multiple records

Delhi, Noida flood news: ‘India’s No. 1 Bull’ worth Rs 1 crore rescued amid Yamuna flooding

Wife of billionaire with Rs 9,35,000 crore net worth overheard complaining about Rs 300 coffee

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE