'We hire regardless of...': Foxconn Chief refutes allegations of employment discrimination

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: How Champai Soren switchover may affect Jharkhand political landscape

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: CAS releases detailed judgement on Indian wrestler’s plea; check full verdict here

Mumbai to Goa in just 6 hours via Konkan Expressway, know distance, route, cost and more

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber spotted during testing, new details revealed; will launch by…

Britain's 'Bill Gates' Mike Lynch goes missing after luxury yacht sinks off...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: How Champai Soren switchover may affect Jharkhand political landscape

DNA TV Show: How Champai Soren switchover may affect Jharkhand political landscape

Mumbai to Goa in just 6 hours via Konkan Expressway, know distance, route, cost and more

Mumbai to Goa in just 6 hours via Konkan Expressway, know distance, route, cost and more

6 Indian foods that are banned abroad

6 Indian foods that are banned abroad

Top electric scooters with largest storage capacity

Top electric scooters with largest storage capacity

9 must-watch Bollywood films to lift your mood

9 must-watch Bollywood films to lift your mood

9 popular actors who suddenly disappeared from industry

9 popular actors who suddenly disappeared from industry

ट्रक ड्राइवर सोशल मीडिया पर बना सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर सोशल मीडिया पर बना सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
6 Indian foods that are banned abroad

6 Indian foods that are banned abroad

7 rarest reptiles in world

7 rarest reptiles in world

This child actress starred in over 50 ads, worked with Amitabh Bachchan; died tragically on her birthday in...

This child actress starred in over 50 ads, worked with Amitabh Bachchan; died tragically on her birthday in...

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Superstar who died at 42, still earns Rs 900 crore a year decades after death; Aamir, Mithun, Shammi Kapoor copied him

Superstar who died at 42, still earns Rs 900 crore a year decades after death; Aamir, Mithun, Shammi Kapoor copied him

Actor who gave India's first Rs 100 crore hit, broke Sholay's record; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir, Rajinikanth

Actor who gave India's first Rs 100 crore hit, broke Sholay's record; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir, Rajinikanth

Actress whose glamour ruined her, debuted with smash hit, is missing for 35 years, vanished after Dawood tried to...

Actress whose glamour ruined her, debuted with smash hit, is missing for 35 years, vanished after Dawood tried to...

HomeBusiness

Business

'We hire regardless of...': Foxconn Chief refutes allegations of employment discrimination

Young Liu, the Chief of Foxconn, has made his first comments after the Reuters report that claimed that the firm rejects married women from iPhone assembly jobs.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 19, 2024, 01:36 PM IST

'We hire regardless of...': Foxconn Chief refutes allegations of employment discrimination
Young Liu, Foxconn chairman (Image/X)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After New Delhi ordered investigations following a news agency Reuters report that claimed Foxconn rejects married women from iPhone assembly jobs, Young Liu, the Chief of the Apple Suppliers company, said that the company hires regardless of gender, and added that women make up a big part of the workforce. 

Punlished in June, the Reuters investigation found that Foxconn systematically excluded married women from jobs at its main India iPhone assembly plant on the grounds they have more family responsibilities than their unmarried counterparts, which sparked TV debates and controversies around the same. 

"We hire regardless of gender, but women make up a big part of our workforce", said the Foxconn Chief during the opening ceremony for a hostel complex for its workers near Chennai in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, i.e., August 17. Notably, this was his first remarks since the Reuters investigation. 

According to a report by India TV, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered the Tamil Nadu government to provide a detailed report on it, followed by his labour officials visiting the factory to question the executives. 

The Apple suppliers told labour officials its main India iPhone factory employs 41,281 people, including 33,360 women. Of these women, some 2,750, or about 8 per cent, were married, the report further said. 

It is worth mentioning that in the recent years, Foxconn has expanded in India and it makes iPhones and other products for different smartphone brands. Headquartered in Taiwan, Foxconn is the world's largest contract manufacturer of electronics. The firm is also one of the largest employers worldwide. 

Foxconn manufactures products for major American, Chinese, Canadian and Japanese companies which primarily include -- Apple, Blackberry, Kindle etc. The company is planning on setting up an battery energy storage unit in India, said Chief Liu. 

"We are also waiting to put our 3+3 future industry in India. I have been talking to the minister for industries here about how can we collaborate on BESS (Battery Energy Storage System) in Tamil Nadu...," India TV has quoted Liu as saying. 

 

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mother zebra kicks lion to save her foal in viral video, watch

Mother zebra kicks lion to save her foal in viral video, watch

This wedding soured relations between Gandhi-Bachchan families, know what exactly happened

This wedding soured relations between Gandhi-Bachchan families, know what exactly happened

Russia's Shiveluch volcano erupts after 7.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off eastern coast

Russia's Shiveluch volcano erupts after 7.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off eastern coast

'Indians have not paid...': Infosys founder Narayana Murthy makes big statement over India's future

'Indians have not paid...': Infosys founder Narayana Murthy makes big statement over India's future

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Best wishes, WhatsApp messages, Rakhi quotes, and greetings to send your siblings

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Best wishes, WhatsApp messages, Rakhi quotes, and greetings to send your siblings

MORE

MOST VIEWED

6 Indian foods that are banned abroad

6 Indian foods that are banned abroad

7 rarest reptiles in world

7 rarest reptiles in world

This child actress starred in over 50 ads, worked with Amitabh Bachchan; died tragically on her birthday in...

This child actress starred in over 50 ads, worked with Amitabh Bachchan; died tragically on her birthday in...

6 forts in India that were never conquered

6 forts in India that were never conquered

5 best bikes for long road trips in India

5 best bikes for long road trips in India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement