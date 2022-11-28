Lesser hours at office but no pay cut: 100 companies bring 4-day work week for employees

100 companies adopt permanent four- day working | Photo: Pixabay

In a first, a hundred companies in the United Kingdom permanently adopted a four-day working week for around 2,600 employees with no loss of pay. Atom Bank and global marketing company Awin are the two biggest companies to have signed up for the four-day work.

Each of these companies has about 450 staff in the UK. The Guardian reported that Adam Ross, Awin’s chief executive adopting the four-day week was “one of the most transformative initiatives we’ve seen in the history of the company."

People in favour of the policy believe that the five-day pattern is a hangover from an earlier economic age. According to proponents, a four-day week will prove to be more productive.

The UK Campaign is also coordinating with the world's biggest pilot scheme to adopt the four-day week for around 70 companies with over 3,300 employees in a trial with researchers at the universities of Cambridge and Oxford, Boston College and think tank Autonomy.

As per The Guardian's reports, in September a survey was conducted and 88 percent of companies found that the four-day week was working well for their business at the stage of the trial. About 95 percent of the companies surveyed said productivity had either stayed the same or improved since the introduction, The Guardian reported.