Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

Lesser hours at office but no pay cut: 100 companies bring 4-day work week for employees

100 companies with 2,600 employees will permanently adopt a four-day working week with no pay cuts.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 06:36 PM IST

Lesser hours at office but no pay cut: 100 companies bring 4-day work week for employees
100 companies adopt permanent four- day working | Photo: Pixabay

In a first, a hundred companies in the United Kingdom permanently adopted a four-day working week for around 2,600 employees with no loss of pay. Atom Bank and global marketing company Awin are the two biggest companies to have signed up for the four-day work. 

Each of these companies has about 450 staff in the UK. The Guardian reported that Adam Ross, Awin’s chief executive adopting the four-day week was “one of the most transformative initiatives we’ve seen in the history of the company."

People in favour of the policy believe that the five-day pattern is a hangover from an earlier economic age. According to proponents, a four-day week will prove to be more productive. 

Read: IIT students unveils RF23 electric racing car, take a look here

The UK Campaign is also coordinating with the world's biggest pilot scheme to adopt the four-day week for around 70 companies with over 3,300 employees in a trial with researchers at the universities of Cambridge and Oxford, Boston College and think tank Autonomy.

As per The Guardian's reports, in September a survey was conducted and 88 percent of companies found that the four-day week was working well for their business at the stage of the trial. About 95 percent of the companies surveyed said productivity had either stayed the same or improved since the introduction, The Guardian reported.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji attend Ranbir Kapoor's birthday bash
In pics: Not only in bikinis, Shama Sikander can look sexy in sarees too
Diwali 2022: Thank God vs Ram Setu, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil vs Shivaay, biggest box office clashes during festive weekend
Arun Bali death: Goodbye, Laal Singh Chaddha, 3 Idiots, Hindi films featuring the veteran actor
Know all about Vikram Gokhale, here’s the latest update on veteran actor’s death
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Ruturaj Gaikwad created history, smashes 7 sixes in an over during Vijay Hazare trophy
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.