Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki dies at 56 after battling cancer, Google CEO Sundar Pichai shares heartfelt note

Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki passed away after a two-year battle with lung cancer leaving behind a legacy of significant contributions to the tech industry.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 10, 2024, 12:29 PM IST

Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki dies at 56 after battling cancer, Google CEO Sundar Pichai shares heartfelt note
Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki
Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki has passed away after a two-year battle with non-small cell lung cancer. Her husband, Dennis Troper, shared the heartbreaking news on Facebook, expressing deep sorrow over her death. He described Wojcicki as not only his beloved wife of 26 years but also a brilliant mind and loving mother to their five children. Troper acknowledged the profound impact she had on their family and the world, while also thanking everyone for their support during this challenging time.

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google and Alphabet, paid tribute to Wojcicki on X, expressing his profound sadness at her loss. Pichai highlighted Wojcicki’s integral role in Google’s history, noting that it is hard to envision the tech world without her influence. He praised her as an incredible person, leader, and friend, whose contributions had a significant impact on the world. Pichai’s heartfelt message resonated with many, reflecting the widespread respect and admiration Wojcicki earned throughout her career.

Social media was flooded with tributes to Wojcicki, with many users expressing their condolences and reflecting on her legacy. Comments like “RIP” and “What a loss to this world” were common, underscoring the sense of tragedy felt by many.

Susan Wojcicki's career was marked by her pivotal role at YouTube, where she served as CEO from 2014 until early 2023. She also held advisory roles at Google and its parent company, Alphabet. Her connection to Google began in 1998 when she rented her garage to Google’s founders, Sergey Brin and Larry Page, which played a crucial part in the development of Google’s search engine. Wojcicki joined Google as its 16th employee in 1999 and was instrumental in the company’s acquisition of YouTube for $1.65 billion. Under her leadership, YouTube grew to a platform with 2.5 billion monthly viewers, solidifying its place as a major force in digital media.

 

