Former State Bank of India chairman Rajnish Kumar reveals annual salary at India's richest public sector bank and its...

Former chairman of the State Bank of India (SBI) Rajnish Kumar has recently revealed his annual income at the bank. Rajnish Kumar revealed that his annual income at SBI was Rs 28 lakh despite SBI's balance sheet Rs 50 lakh crore. During his tenure, the SBI chairman also receives other benefits apart from the salary which include expensive bungalows and foreign trips.

Rajnish Kumar opened up about the details of his salary at SBI and other bank-provided benefits during his chat with Youtuber Raj Shamani.

During his interaction, Rajnish Kumar said that the balance sheet of SBI is Rs 50 lakh crore and the annual salary given to the chairman is unfair. Speaking of the other employment benefits, Rajnish Kumar said that a car worth Rs 30-40 lakh is given to the chairman by the bank. The chairman is also given medical insurance, holidays, and foreign trips, and a luxurious bungalow at Malabar Hills in Mumbai.

Rajnish Kumar said that if someone goes to pay rent for the mansion it will come up to Rs 2-2.5 crore per month.

According to the recent release of the annual report by SBI, the annual salary of SBI's current chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara has been increased to Rs 37 lakh. Dinesh Kumar Khara’s annual pay includes a basic salary of Rs 27 lakh and a Rs 9.99 lakh dearness allowance.

When this salary is compared to the annual salary of private sector banks, a huge difference is witnessed. Managing director (MD & CEO) of Axis Bank Amitabh Chaudhary earned Rs 7.62 crore as salary, as per the bank’s annual report of FY22.

HDFC Bank CEO and MD, Sashidhar Jagdishan received an annual compensation of Rs 6.51 crore from the bank, while ICICI bank CEO Sandeep Bakshi received Rs 7.08 crore as annual salary in 2022.

