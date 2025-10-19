Ukraine's Zelenskyy compares Vladimir Putin with Hamas: 'Something similar but...'
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur makes SHOCKING statements on Hindu daughters, urges parents to 'break leg if they visit non-hindu...'
Women's World Cup 2025: India's semi-final qualification scenarios after loss to England
Delhi ranks as world's most polluted with AQI of 346 in IQAir list, THIS city ranks second, three Indian cities in top 10
Former employee at Narayana Murthy's Infosys on work culture of 1990s: 'We slogged like...'
IND-W vs ENG-W, Women’s World Cup 2025: England win last-over thriller by 4 runs as India suffer third consecutive defeat
Donald Trump calls Colombian President Petro 'illegal drug leader', announces US to cut off all subsidies
Passengers shocked as viral video shows disposable food containers being reused on train
‘Good Pay, But...’: Techie earning Rs 12 LPA shares struggle with burnout
RJD ex-candidate tears kurta, breaks down outside Lalu Yadav's residence after denied ticket, makes BIG allegation of party demanding Rs 2 crore for..., WATCH VIDEO
BUSINESS
He gave the insights while reacting to a purported old video from the Infosys canteen in Bengaluru, which has gone viral on social media. Param Arunachalam opened up on X about what life and work was like at the tech firm when the industry was just taking off. Read on for more on this.
A former employee at the Indian tech giant Infosys has shared his experience of working at the company decades ago. He gave the insights while reacting to a purported old video from the Infosys canteen in Bengaluru, which has gone viral on social media platforms. Param Arunachalam opened up on X about what life and work was like at the tech firm when the industry was just taking off in India and across the globe.
In a series of X posts, Arunachalam said that long work hours defined the IT work culture of that era. "We slogged like hell. A 15-hour workday was routine. I spent 50+ hours in the office once. Don’t be misled by 90-second videos." He, however, added that it was a great time to work. "But that was because we had humbler backgrounds than the average employee now and we had more or better opportunities because the industry was nascent. My first onsite trip was before I completed my first year in Infosys and there were others in my batch who went before me," he stated.
Arunachalam also fondly recalled the early days at the Infosys office in Mangaluru -- then called Mangalore. "Our batch of the first 20 employees of Infosys Mangalore were featured in a recruitment ad in Udayavani about three months after we joined! We were living the dream." He added: "My experiences were different from my big city counterparts in Bengaluru– we were more tight-knit and fun." Arunachalam's posts quickly went viral, with many fellow X users appreciating the balance and authenticity in his insights.