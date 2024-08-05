Twitter
Shefali Jariwala says she ‘doesn't mind’ paps zooming in on her back: 'I work bloody hard on my a**'

Julien Alfred wins gold at Paris Olympic's women's 100 m, earns first-ever gold for this lesser-known country

Gold knobs, helipad, hospital: Inside Saudi King Fahd's mansion that replicated White House, now in ruins, it's worth...

Amid divorce rumours, video of Shweta Bachchan talking about what she hates in Aishwarya Rai goes viral: 'She takes...'

Watch: Aryan Khan parties with rumoured girlfriend Larissa Bonesi, Suhana Khan, videos go viral

Business

Forget about Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani as Anil Ambani races ahead in earnings, details inside

As of August 2, Reliance Power's market capitalisation stood at Rs 13,886.67 crore, up from Rs 10,813.68 crore on July 23.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 05, 2024, 07:41 AM IST

Forget about Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani as Anil Ambani races ahead in earnings, details inside
Reliance Power shares have been on an upward trend since the Union Budget 2024. On July 23, 2024, Reliance Power's share price closed at Rs 26.94 per share on the NSE. Since then, it has consistently reached new 52-week highs. In the post-Budget 2024 period, this Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (Reliance ADAG) stock has climbed from Rs 26.94 to Rs 34.54 per share, marking an approximate 30 percent increase over eight consecutive sessions.

Stock market experts attribute this surge to Reliance Power becoming a debt-free company on a standalone basis. The company has settled its Rs 800 crore dues, positioning it to compete with other private power sector companies in FY25. The Budget 2024, which emphasises growth in power and infrastructure, is expected to benefit the company's balance sheet in FY25, sparking investor interest in Reliance Power shares. However, experts note that despite becoming debt-free, the company faces significant challenges regarding its order book, which are anticipated to be addressed in the coming quarters of the current fiscal year.

As of August 2, Reliance Power's market capitalisation stood at Rs 13,886.67 crore, up from Rs 10,813.68 crore on July 23. 

