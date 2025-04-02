Mukesh Ambani has dropped out of the top 10 in Forbes' World's Billionaires List for 2025.

Forbes Billionaires List 2025: Elon Musk, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO, has topped the Forbes World's Billionaires List for 2025. The 53-year-old billionaire has a net worth of USD 342 billion, as per the magazine. He has overtaken LVMH’s Bernard Arnault, who has dropped to fifth place. The US has the most number of billionaires with 902 people, followed by China (including Hong Kong) with 516 billionaires; and India with 205 billionaires. The combined wealth of all these billionaires stands at USD 16.1 trillion, nearly USD 2 trillion more than in 2024. The list revealed that the world has 3,028 billionaires, an increase of 247 compared to last year. Indian billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani are also part of the list.

Ambani, the Reliance Industries chairman, has dropped out of the top 10 in the prestigious list. He is now ranked 18th on the list with a net worth of USD 92.5 billion. Gautam Adani is placed at 28th spot on the list globally with a net worth of USD 56.3 billion. Moreover, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has climbed to second place for the first time, with a net worth of $216 billion. He has surpassed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who is now ranked third, and Oracle’s Larry Ellison, who is in fourth place.

Top 10 Forbes' World's Billionaires List for 2025:

Elon Musk: USD 342 billion Mark Zuckerberg: USD 216 billion Jeff Bezos: USD 215 billion Larry Ellison: USD 192 billion Bernard Arnault & family: USD 178 billion Warren Buffett: USD 154 billion Larry Page: USD 144 billion Sergey Brin: USD 138 billion Amancio Ortega: USD 124 billion Steve Ballmer: USD 118 billion

