Not only Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, these Indians are also billionaires and own massive wealth

The latest edition of Forbes' 2023 World's Billionaires list has a total of 169 Indians, up from 166 the previous year. Unsurprisingly, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani claims the top spot, with other notable figures such as Gautam Adani and Cyrus Poonawalla following closely.

In this article, we present a compilation of the wealthiest Indians according to Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires rankings.

As per the Forbes Billionaires List, once again, Mukesh Ambani, the owner of Reliance Industries, is at the top of this list. His net worth is $95.3 billion, and he holds the 14th position in the global list of billionaires.

Gautam Adani, the owner of the Adani Group, secures the second position on this list with a net worth of $75.9 billion. He holds the 16th position on the list of the world's richest individuals.

Shiv Nadar is positioned at the third spot on this list. The owner of HCL Technologies, Nadar is the 48th richest person globally, with a total net worth of $30.2 billion.

Cyrus Poonawalla, the owner of the Serum Institute of India, holds the 75th position among the world's wealthiest individuals. His total ownership is valued at $22.3 billion.

Dilip Shanghvi is a prominent Indian business tycoon and the visionary behind Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, the first Indian pharma company with a $5 billion valuation. He is the 86th richest person globally, with a total net worth of $20.6 billion.

DMart's Radhakishan Damani, the founder of Avenue Supermarts Limited, is also among the richest Indians. With a net worth of $17.9 billion, he the 99th richest person globally.