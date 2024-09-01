For just Rs 1 more, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio offering more benefits than this VI plan, it costs Rs...

If you're looking for a long-validity plan, this plan stands out as a top choice

Reliance Jio and Vodafone-Idea are offering competitive plans to their users, each with unique benefits. If you're looking for a long-validity plan, Jio's Rs 999 plan stands out as a top choice. This plan directly competes with Vodafone-Idea's Rs 998 plan, and in some aspects, Jio's plan offers more value.

Jio's Rs 999 plan provides 98 days of service, 14 days more than Vodafone-Idea's Rs 998 plan, which offers 84 days. For just Rs 1 more, Jio users get extended validity along with a generous 2GB of daily data. Additionally, Jio offers unlimited 5G data to eligible users, making it an attractive option for those seeking faster internet speeds.

The plan also includes unlimited calls across all networks, 100 free SMS per day, and free access to Jio services like Jio Cinema, Jio TV, and Jio Cloud. However, it's important to note that the plan does not include free access to Jio Cinema Premium.

On the other hand, Vodafone-Idea’s Rs 998 plan comes with some unique benefits, including the Binge All Night feature, which allows users to enjoy unlimited data from midnight to 6 AM. It also offers weekend data rollover and Data Delights, which lets users carry over unused data to the weekend. Moreover, Vodafone-Idea's plan includes a free 84-day subscription to the popular OTT app SonyLIV, adding more entertainment options for users.

While Jio's plan excels in data and validity, Vodafone-Idea's offering is a solid choice for those who value OTT content and additional data benefits.