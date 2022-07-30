For first time in 60 years, Sprite changes colour of iconic green bottle, here's why

Reuters Photo

After more than 60 years, Sprite is changing the colour of its famous green bottle and is replacing it with a sustainable, environment-friendly white bottle. On Wednesday, Coco-Cola Co, Sprite's parent company, said that the new design will start rolling out on August 1, 2022. Coco-Cola Co said that the decision to change the packaging of the bottle was to "support a circular economy for plastic packaging".

For the unversed, the green bottle is made of polyethylene terephthalate (PET), which is later mainly turned into single-use items such as carpets and clothing. Coco-Cola Co has said that it is easier to reuse clear plastic than green one for new bottles.

Julian Ochoa, chief executive officer of R3CYCLE -a recycling company that works with Coca-Cola Consolidated, said, "When recycled, clear PET Sprite bottles can be remade into [new] bottles, helping drive a circular economy for plastic."

It is important to note that while the cans and packaging graphics of Sprite will remain green, its logo will change. For the unversed, Sprite has been packaged and sold in the colour green since 1961, when it was first launched in the US. According to the company, Sprite has been one of its best-selling drinks.

In addition to Sprite, Coca-Cola also announced that the bottled water brand 'Dasani' will also be made from 100 percent recycled PET plastic. According to the press release by the company, this will reduce the plastic waste by 20 million pounds in comparison with what was used in 2019.