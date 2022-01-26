Search icon
CEO Sundar Pichai, five other Google officials booked for Copyright Act violation

Film director Suneel Darshan alleged that Google allowed unauthorized persons to upload his film 'Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha' on YouTube.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Jan 26, 2022, 06:20 PM IST

Mumbai Police on Wednesday booked Google CEO Sundar Pichai and five other company officials for Copyright Act violation. "On directions of a court, a case has been registered against Google CEO Sundar Pichai and five other company officials for Copyright Act violation," said Mumbai police.

The case has been registered following the complaint lodged by film director Suneel Darshan who has alleged that Google allowed unauthorized persons to upload his film `Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha` on YouTube. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

 

