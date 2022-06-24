Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

Food delivery app Zomato to acquire Blinkit in Rs 4,447 crore deal

Zomato will acquire Blinkit brand's Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd via issuance and allotment of up to 62.85 crore fully paid up equity shares.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 08:07 PM IST

Food delivery app Zomato to acquire Blinkit in Rs 4,447 crore deal
file photo

Online food delivery platform Zomato Ltd on Friday said it will acquire Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd (formerly known as Grofers India Pvt Ltd) for a total purchase consideration of Rs 4,447.48 crore in a share swap deal.

The company's board at a meeting held on Friday has approved acquisition of up to 33,018 equity shares of Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd from its shareholders for a total purchase consideration of Rs 4,447.48 crore at a price of Rs 13.45 lakh per equity share, Zomato said in a regulatory filing.

READ | This wearable device may detect Covid infection days before symptoms appear

This transaction will be carried out through issuance and allotment of up to 62.85 crore fully paid-up equity shares of Zomato, having face value of Re 1 each at a price of Rs 70.76 per equity share, it added.

The company already holds 1 equity share and 3,248 preference shares presently in BCPL, the filing said.

"This acquisition is in line with our strategy of investing in the quick commerce business," Zomato said.

Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd runs the online quick commerce service under the Blinkit brand.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.