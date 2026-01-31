FM Nirmala Sitaram set to present Union Budget 2026: Who presented the first budget of independent India?

India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman is set to present Budget 2026 tomorrow, with the speech expected to begin around 11 AM. But do you know who presented the first budget of independent India?

India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman is set to present Budget 2026 tomorrow, with the speech expected to begin around 11 AM. Nirmala Sitharaman will make history presenting her ninth Budget, nearing the record of former Prime Minister Morarji Desai, who holds the record for the most budgets presented, i.e 10.

But do you know who presented the first budget of independent India? Ramasamy Kandasamy Shanmukham Chetty presented the first Union Budget of Independent India on 26th November 1947.

Who was Ramasamy Kandasamy Shanmukham Chetty?

RK Shanmukham Chetty served as the first Finance Minister of independent India from 1947 to 1949. Born on October 17, 1892 in Coimbatore, Chetty studied at the Christian Lyceum in Madras and Madras Law College, and later entere politics after completing his education. He was also delegate to the World Monetary Conference at Bretton Woods in 1944 which led to the creation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He died on May 5, 1953 at the age of 60.

In the first Union Budget of independent India, total revenues amounted to Rs 171.15 crore, while the fiscal deficit was Rs 24.59 crore. The total expenditure was estimated at Rs 197.29 crore, with Defence expenditure constituting Rs 92.74 crore.

Nirmala Sitharaman as Finance Minister

Nirmala Sitharam assumed her responsibilty as finance minister on May 31 2019 under PM Modi's leadership, She presented her maiden budget on July 5, 2019 and also holds the record for delivering the longest budget speech when she spoke for 2hrs and 42mins, while presenting the Union Budget for the 2020-21 financial year on February 1, 2020.