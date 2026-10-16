Flying Car! Watch video of Tesla's Roadster jump, flip and fly, when will Elon Musk bring it to India?

Tesla's new Roadster can jump and barrel roll using 10 rocket thrusters, does 0-100 kmph in 0.81 seconds, comes in Performance, Thrust and invite-only Rocket variants and will launch in 2028.

Tesla's new Roadster can perform aerial manoeuvres, such as jumping and flipping, as demonstrated in Texas. CEO Elon Musk stated it can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 0.81 seconds, possibly outpacing any supercar. The most powerful version, capable of full flight, will be available by invitation only.

Three variants and what they offer

Performance, Thrust, and Rocket are the three car models that Tesla offers. Although it doesn't have rocket thrusters, the base Performance model costs $50,000. The mid-level Thrust type incorporates rear-facing boosters for improved acceleration and requires a USD 250,000 deposit, with limited availability.

The top-tier Rocket version has a complete flight system and ten thrusters. According to Tesla, the system is recharged by onboard compressors and compressed gas. This version is described as a single-seater and invite-only. Tesla has not disclosed how purchasers would be chosen or how many cars will be manufactured.

Suction system and downforce tech

All three versions will have a fan-based suction system. Tesla says it can create up to 2G of force. During the event, the car was displayed driving down a ramp to show this system. The thrusters make people wonder about uses. The sound, the speed and the safety on roads are still not clear. Tesla has not said how the car will follow road rules or if all the tricks seen will be in the version of the car.

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Launch timeline

Tesla says the new Roadster will arrive in 2028. The second-generation model was first shown in 2017 with a target delivery of 2020 and a claimed range of 1,000 km. It was delayed several times. The first Roadster, from 2008 to 2012, was Tesla's first electric car and was based on the Lotus Elise. The new model is developed with technology from SpaceX, Musk's space company. Full production specs and delivery dates are still awaited.