Flipkart Sale: Grab Apple iPhone 14 Plus at whopping price cut of Rs 12,000; details here

Flipkart Sale: For those who want to purchase an Apple iPhone 14 Plus, Flipkart is offering a significant discount. The September 2022-released Apple iPhone 14 Plus is now offered in India at a massive discount of Rs 12,000! The iPhone 14 Plus, which was originally listed on Flipkart for Rs 89,900, is now available for Rs 76,999.

You can use exchange and bank offers to further reduce the cost. On Flipkart, the iPhone 14 Plus (128 GB variant) is being offered with a fixed discount of Rs 12,901. Remember that the price reduction excludes some exchange or bank offers. The device is available for an upfront cost of Rs 76,999.

Now, to make the deal even better, you can use your Axis bank card to receive a 5% discount. You can also exchange your old item for a new one and save up to Rs 21,400. You can receive a fair exchange value for your old iPhone.

Other offers available

With a Rs 6,901 discount, Flipkart is offering the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max during its Republic Day Sale for Rs 1,32,999. Customers who use a Flipkart Axis Bank Card to pay will also be eligible for a 5% cashback, which will lower the cost of the phone to Rs 1,26,350.

Additionally, Flipkart is giving up to Rs 20,000 off in swap for your old smartphone. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is offered during the Flipkart Republic Day sale for Rs 1,06,350 if all offers and discounts apply equally.

