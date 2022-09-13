Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Unmissable discounts on electronics and apparels; check bank offers here | Photo: Zee Media Bureau

The Big Billion Days 2022, Flipkart's largest sale event, is scheduled to offer huge discounts and offers on a number of brands in celebration of the festive season. The event will begin on September 23 in India and continue live through September 30.

By making a token advance payment of Rs 1, users will also have the opportunity to pre-book the items they want to purchase from categories including Beauty, General Merchandise, Home, Electronics, and Lifestyle. Customers will be able to choose from 10,000+ new products in 130 "Special Edition" collectibles from 90+ companies across categories.

If you intend to become a shopaholic during this year's Big Billion Days, take advantage of these big specials and deals on a variety of items, including technology, clothing, beauty products, and more.

Mobile and Gadgets

Large brands like Motorola, Realme, and Oppo will be offered at discounted rates. Instead of costing ₹38,999, the Oppo Reno8 5G will be offered in the sale starting at ₹26,999. Customers can save up to 23% on this product. Similar to this, the Motorola Edge 30's starting price in the next sale will be ₹22,749 rather than ₹30,999.

Customers that are interested can receive discounts of up to 22%. smartphone has a 6,55-inch Full HD+ display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ chipset. It is important to note that these prices will be effective after bank offers and other discounts. Realme 9 Pro will start at ₹14,999 at the best prices. Realme 9 4G, on the other hand, can be purchased starting at ₹12,999 during the sale.

On the other hand, the Realme GT 2 Pro will be sold at a reduced price of ₹26,999. Electronics and accessories will be up to 80% off during the upcoming sale. Deals on headphones, cellphones, wireless earphones, and other items will be included. With a massive 56% discount, the Noise ColorFit Vision 2 Buzz smartwatch, which was formerly priced at ₹7,999, will now be available for ₹3,499.

The Flipkart Axis Bank Card will allow customers to receive additional cashback of up to 5%. Additionally, OnePlus Nord Buds CE are available at a significant 14% discount. Customers may purchase them for ₹2,299 as compared to ₹2,699. During the Flipkart sale, the Acer laptop, normally priced at ₹89,999, will be offered at a 41% discount for ₹52,990.

Apparels

With plenty of offers on clothing, wallets, bags, belts, shoes, and fashion accessories, the Big Billion Days Sale is the ideal opportunity to update your wardrobe. Starting at 99+ Buy More Save Extra 10%, T-shirts, jeans, and more will be discounted up to 90%. Get 60% to 90% off women's sarees and kurtas, plus an additional discount when buying combos.

Home appliances

Excellent offers on home appliances, include up to 70% off of top-selling TVs, prepaid offers, bank offers, and free installation. Top-selling refrigerators will receive discounts of up to 50%, prepaid discounts on debit and credit cards, mystery box offers of up to ₹4,000 off, and offers for supercoins.

Kitchen appliances from leading brands will be offered at the lowest price ever starting at ₹299. Other household appliances will be discounted by up to 70%, and there will be bank offers for AXIS, ICICI, and Paytm Wallets.

Bank Offers

10% Instant Discount and 5% unlimited cashback will be given to Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card holders. All Axis/ICICI cards will offer a 10% instant discount off the final payment price, with the exception of the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. Paytm UPI & Wallet provides guaranteed reward on purchases.

