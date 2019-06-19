Flipkart rolls out new flexible employee benefits: All you need to know

After Amazon announced that it will hire students, homemakers and retired professionals as part-timers, Flipkart has announced a new flexible benefit for its employees which is called FlexBen policy. Under this policy, the employees can customise their benefits package based on their individual needs as part of the salary package. It will offer greater flexibility and choice in selecting and funding employee benefits.

In a statement, Flipkart insisted that the FlexBen program is universal and benefits coverage equally to all employees. According to the statement, Flipkart conducted an internal survey where 20% employees asked for more flexibility in benefits which includes insurance and non-insurance as per individual requirements and 10% asked for wellness centres and gym benefits.

This will also offer coverage for LGBT couples, choice of additional child care or parent care coverage and more options for single employees.

The new policy will allow its employees to design their own benefits package which will include multiple enhanced benefits covering surrogacy, gender reassignment surgery, etc.

This new program will discard the policy of one-size-fits-all approach which it had followed untill now.

Recently, Walmart-owned Flipkart was ranked no.1 in LinkedIn's 2019 'Top Companies' survey. The Flipkart Group includes group companies of Flipkart, Myntra, Jabong, and PhonePe. In early 2018, US-retail giant Walmart had acquired 77% stake in Flipkart for $16 billion