Flipkart offer: This rare iPhone 12 can be now bought at Rs 21,499; offer details

Apple iPhone 12 mini, Flipkart discount price.

Apple iPhone 14 was launched earlier this year with incremental changes. The phone, one of the most high-profile handsets with aspirational value, is selling at close to Rs 80,000 apiece. Not everyone can spend that kind of money. What if we told you that an iPhone can now be bought for as low as Rs 21,499? Well, we are not joking. Apple iPhone mini is being sold at as low as Rs 21,500 with the exchange offer. If one doesn't have a phone with that value to exchange, the company is still offering the phone at a tantalizing price.

iPhone 12 mini was launched in 2020 to tap the market of those who don't want a gigantic phone. Women, youngsters, and those who don't consume a lot of content on their phones were the target market for the phone. However, the iPhone mini wasn't a slouch when it comes to processing power. The phone came with the latest A-14 chip in 2020 and a great camera. However, unlike other Apple devices, it wasn't an outright success. This year, iPhone's mini versions were discontinued as was expected, making it a rare iPhone to have.

However, that we have iPhone 14 doesn't mean iPhone 12 is outdated. It can still give most Android phones a run for their money. The Phone is still blazing fast, and with Apple's record of providing updates year after year, it will outlast most Android phones.

Flipkart is offering a flat discount of Rs 21,000 on the Apple iPhone mini 12. The phone costs Rs 59,900 and is selling at Rs 38,999.

If you exchange your phone and get the maximum value, then it can be bought at Rs 21,499.

Apple iPhone 12 mini is one of the most compact smartphones in the market. So if you aspire to buy this phone at nearly half its launch price, now is the time to act.